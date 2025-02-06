Yankees top pitching prospect could explode onto the scene in 2025

The Yankees have no shortage of young arms in their system, but Chase Hampton is one name that could take a significant leap in 2025. The 23-year-old right-hander was on track for a big year in 2024 before injuries limited him to just 18.2 innings. Now healthy and invited to spring training, Hampton is looking to prove he belongs in the Yankees’ long-term plans.

A Small Sample, But Big Potential

Despite the limited workload, Hampton was highly effective last season. He posted a 2.41 ERA with 7.71 strikeouts per nine, a 77.7% left-on-base rate, and a 36.7% ground ball rate. The numbers don’t jump off the page like a typical top pitching prospect, but there’s more under the hood.

His fastball, graded at 45, is one of his best pitches, and he combines it with a nasty breaking ball that the Yankees were particularly excited about before his injury. The team had high hopes for him as a starting pitcher heading into 2024, and that optimism hasn’t faded.

A Make-or-Break Spring Training

Hampton will get the chance to show what he can do against higher-level talent in spring training. The Yankees are always looking for arms that can provide depth throughout the year, and if Hampton performs well in camp, he could position himself for a quick rise through the minors.

FanGraphs currently ranks him as the Yankees’ sixth-best prospect, but that number could shift significantly if he dominates in Double-A early in the season. A strong first half could land him in Triple-A before long, putting him in line for a potential major league debut late in 2025.

A Path to the Bronx?

While the Yankees’ rotation is currently stacked, injuries and the long grind of the season always create opportunities. Hampton may not be in the immediate mix for a big league role, but if he stays healthy and takes the next step, he could be a valuable reinforcement when the team inevitably needs fresh arms.

For now, it’s about proving himself in camp, staying healthy, and building momentum. If he does, he could be one of the most talked-about pitching prospects in the Yankees’ system by the end of the year.