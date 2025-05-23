Yankees’ third base situation is falling apart — and it’s forcing a tough decision

A championship-caliber engine can’t afford to run with a flat tire.

That’s what the New York Yankees are trying to do right now — carry one of the best offenses in baseball with a third base position that’s giving them almost nothing in return.

Oswaldo Cabrera’s fractured left ankle put a stop to his season earlier than expected, and the Yankees are left scrambling to find production at a position that used to be at least competent to a degree.

The internal options aren’t inspiring confidence

The team is currently piecing together a third base platoon of Oswald Peraza and DJ LeMahieu, but the results have been underwhelming.

Peraza is hitting just .172/.243/.328 across 64 at-bats, showcasing solid defense but no real offensive presence.

He’s been unable to capitalize on an opportunity that could’ve revived his once-promising stock.

Meanwhile, LeMahieu is fresh off a rehab assignment and getting a chance to prove he still has something left in the tank.

The 36-year-old veteran is batting .211/.286/.368 through his first 19 at-bats — not exactly enough to hold down a corner infield spot for a contender.

But here’s the twist: he’s hitting the ball harder than ever.

LeMahieu boasts a 71.4% hard-hit rate and ranks among the best in average exit velocity.

There’s hope he’s rediscovered his timing and could round into form with a bit more runway.

Relying on a bounce-back is risky business

Even with the encouraging batted-ball metrics, leaning on a 36-year-old whose mobility has waned in recent years is a dangerous gamble.

The Yankees may give LeMahieu a few weeks to find consistency, but there’s no guarantee he turns back the clock.

General manager Brian Cashman has never been afraid to make a splash — and this year could call for another bold midseason move.

The Yankees have weathered major injuries, including the loss of Gerrit Cole, and come out swinging. But if third base continues to drag them down, patience will run out quickly.

Trade market could offer reinforcements

There are a few intriguing options already emerging on the trade radar.

Yoan Moncada of the Los Angeles Angels is a name to watch, depending on how desperate they become to offload contracts.

If the Yankees want a true impact move, a call to the St. Louis Cardinals about Nolan Arenado might resurface.

Arenado hasn’t been elite in 2025, but his glove remains Gold Glove caliber and his offensive ceiling is still dangerous.

If the Yankees are serious about winning now, that could be the kind of swing they need — depending on the asking price — they would need a ton of money kicked in from the Cardinals.

Can someone rise before the deadline?

The best-case scenario is clear: LeMahieu gets hot, and Peraza stabilizes enough to offer late-inning value.

That would allow the Yankees to use their prospect capital to address other areas without overpaying for a third baseman.

But if the hole gets wider, they won’t hesitate to patch it with someone proven.

This team is built to win — and they know one weak link could derail it all.

