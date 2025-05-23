Yankees’ fan-favorite closer deserves an extension — and the clock is ticking

Sometimes greatness sneaks up on you.

The New York Yankees may have spent big on trading for star closer Devin Williams this past offseason, but it’s been Luke Weaver — the journeyman right-hander — who’s stolen the spotlight.

A bullpen that began with uncertainty has suddenly discovered a pillar of dominance in the most unlikely place.

A breakout nobody saw coming

When the Yankees inked Luke Weaver to a modest two-year, $4.5 million deal, nobody was thinking long-term impact.

He had bounced around the league, never quite finding consistency — until he put on the pinstripes.

Last season, Weaver posted a 2.89 ERA across 84 innings and then took it up a notch in October with a 1.76 ERA in 15.1 postseason innings.

While Williams struggled early, Weaver became the fireman in tight games.

This year, he’s been even better.

Elite-level numbers across the board

Weaver currently owns a jaw-dropping 0.40 ERA over 22.2 innings in 2025, becoming one of the league’s toughest arms to score on.

He’s holding hitters to almost nothing, with a 0.53 WHIP and elite percentile rankings across the board.

He’s ranked in the:

99th percentile in expected ERA

98th percentile in expected batting average

83rd percentile or better in chase rate, whiff rate, and strikeout rate

He’s not just pitching well — he’s dominant in every advanced metric category that measures relief excellence.

And more impressively, he’s doing it without the closer label, quietly locking down innings that matter just as much.

Should the Yankees extend him now?

Weaver is 31 years old and likely has a few more strong seasons left in his arm before age becomes a factor.

Given how well he’s performed — and the chemistry he’s built with the team — it may be smart business to extend him now.

The Yankees held a club option for 2025, but after this season, he’ll hit free agency.

Locking him in with a new two- or three-year deal makes perfect sense for both sides.

It’s rare you find a player this good at this price — and importantly, he wants to stay in pinstripes.

Luke Weaver has been DOMINANT since stepping into the Yankees’ closer role, and it’s continued in 2025 as he’s allowed just ONE RUN this season?



22.2 IP | 0.40 ERA | 23 K | 7 SV



The bullpen just keeps getting better

With Jonathan Loáisiga returning from injury and Williams looking sharper by the day, the Yankees’ bullpen is forming a three-headed monster.

Weaver gives manager Aaron Boone unmatched flexibility.

Whether it’s the sixth, seventh, or eighth inning, he’s reliable in every high-leverage situation.

And when October arrives, you need pitchers who’ve already proven they can thrive under playoff pressure.

Weaver’s already done that — and now, he’s doing even more.

