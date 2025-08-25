Yankees testing wild Jasson Dominguez position change

New York Yankees fans did a double take on Monday when Jasson Dominguez was spotted taking grounders at first base.

Pregame workouts are often strange spectacles, with outfielders taking grounders on the infield or infielders drifting into the outfield chasing fly balls.

But seeing Dominguez, a highly regarded outfield prospect, working at first base immediately set imaginations racing across the fanbase.

The session itself was unconventional, even playful, as Paul Goldschmidt manned third base for the drill despite never playing the position.

That detail makes it clear this wasn’t a serious trial run, but the sight still carried intriguing implications for the Yankees.

Defensive Struggles in the Outfield

For all his promise at the plate, Jasson Dominguez has struggled to prove himself defensively in the Yankees’ outfield this year.

Across 733 innings, he has posted -7 Defensive Runs Saved and -8 Outs Above Average, both numbers that highlight glaring deficiencies.

In short, no defensive metric or stat believes Dominguez has been an acceptable outfielder for the Yankees this year.

Those marks place him among the weaker defensive outfielders in the league, a concerning reality for someone penciled into future lineups.

It’s not a matter of effort; Dominguez’s athleticism is obvious, but translating raw ability into polished outfield defense has been difficult.

His routes and footwork in general are iffy.

Sometimes, a player who thrives offensively simply lacks the instincts necessary to stick in demanding defensive positions like center or left.

Why First Base is Appealing

While Dominguez does not have the traditional build of a first baseman, the move could theoretically extend his long-term playing opportunities.

The Yankees are well aware that if his bat develops as expected, finding him a defensive home becomes a crucial priority.

First base is often viewed as a landing spot for players whose offense outweighs their defensive shortcomings in the outfield.

It’s the baseball equivalent of moving a struggling chess piece to a safer square, preserving its value without unnecessary risk.

For manager Aaron Boone, Dominguez learning the position could open new lineup flexibility, especially if the roster remains crowded.

Not an Immediate Possibility

Despite the speculation, it’s important to recognize that Dominguez isn’t close to game action at first base this season.

He remains listed as the Yankees’ starting left fielder for Monday night’s matchup against the Washington Nationals in the Bronx.

Still, the fact that he even took those reps hints that the organization is at least open to exploring creative defensive options.

Dominguez at first base might not materialize in 2025, but keeping an open mind could benefit both player and team down the line.

Sometimes, little experiments during batting practice quietly foreshadow major adjustments that define careers in ways nobody initially expected.

For Jasson Dominguez, one casual workout may have planted a seed that could change his defensive trajectory in pinstripes.

With how crowded the Yankees outfield is in 2025 and also in 2026, it wouldn’t hurt to eventually take a serious look at the possibility of the ‘Martian’ getting some playing time in the cold corner.

