Yankees manager gives definitive update on Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees made a surprising change this weekend, benching struggling shortstop Anthony Volpe for performance-based reasons for the first time all season.

For months, Volpe has been penciled into the starting lineup almost automatically, even while his production cratered in alarming fashion.

His numbers tell the story of a talented player still searching for consistency: 18 homers, 15 steals, but just an 86 wRC+ and subpar defense.

Anthony Volpe’s defensive decline raises alarms

The bigger issue has been Volpe’s defense, which went from elite to disastrous seemingly overnight. Last season, he posted a remarkable +14 OAA.

This year? He’s fallen all the way to -7 OAA, one of the sharpest defensive regressions in all of baseball.

For a position as crucial as shortstop, those numbers can sink a team’s chances the way an anchor drags down a drifting boat.

Yankees bench Volpe as Caballero steps in

On Sunday, manager Aaron Boone gave Volpe a breather, sliding Jose Caballero into the shortstop role against the rival Boston Red Sox.

The result was telling: the Yankees looked sharper defensively, and they walked away with a much-needed victory to avoid a sweep.

Caballero earned another start Monday versus the Washington Nationals, leaving Volpe on the bench again.

Aaron Boone still backs Anthony Volpe

Even so, Boone has made it clear that Volpe’s demotion isn’t permanent. He announced that Volpe will return Tuesday against left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

“Anthony Volpe will play regularly beyond today,” Boone said, calling the two-day benching a much-needed mental and physical “reset.”

Boone says Anthony Volpe will play “regularly” beyond today.



Hopes that Volpe will use yesterday and today as a “reset”



Says views Volpe as “our shortstop.” — Brendan Kuty ???? (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 25, 2025

He also reinforced his long-term belief in the young infielder, describing Volpe as “our shortstop” despite the prolonged slump.

Volpe’s offensive struggles persist into year three

This isn’t a one-year dip either—Volpe has now posted a wRC+ in the eighties for three consecutive seasons.

The former first-round pick was once billed as a cornerstone, but his bat has stubbornly refused to develop as projected.

With the defensive collapse layered on top, he has reached the point where playing him daily has become increasingly difficult.

Yankees betting on potential despite frustration

Still, the Yankees remain committed to Anthony Volpe, betting that talent and work ethic will eventually push him through this rut.

Patience can be painful, but sometimes young players need growing pains before blossoming, like a tree weathering storms before bearing fruit.

The front office and Boone clearly see Volpe as more than just a slumping shortstop—they see a long-term investment worth protecting and giving another chance.

The looming decision ahead

Yet, the reality is unavoidable: if Volpe doesn’t show progress by the end of 2025, the Yankees face a difficult choice.

Do they keep him as the starter despite repeated underperformance, or pivot toward another option like Caballero or a trade acquisition?

For now, Boone and the Yankees are choosing faith over fear, handing Volpe the keys to shortstop one more time.

