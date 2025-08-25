Yankees’ strikeout artist confirms he will be activated from the injured list on Tuesday

The New York Yankees have been desperate for bullpen stability, and now Fernando Cruz is finally back soon to provide it.

Since late June, Cruz has been sidelined with a significant oblique strain that left fans fearing his season was done.

For weeks, the speculation swirled: would Cruz even pitch again in 2025, or was his year effectively finished?

Those concerns can be put to rest. Cruz confirmed he will return Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, ending his absence.

Yankees insider Gary Phillips reported the news, and the team will happily welcome back their strikeout machine after two months.

Cruz’s comeback isn’t just routine roster news — it changes the entire complexion of the Yankees’ late-inning strategy.

Why Fernando Cruz Matters Right Now

New York’s bullpen has been fighting uphill battles, struggling to maintain late leads and close out tightly contested games.

With Cruz back in the mix, the Yankees suddenly regain a weapon who can dominate high-leverage innings with his unique arsenal.

The 35-year-old right-hander owns a 3.00 ERA with a staggering 54 strikeouts and only 14 walks in 33 innings this year.

His splitter is the true star, a devastating pitch that seems to fall off the table right as hitters gear up to swing.

When that splitter is sharp, Cruz can neutralize the most dangerous bats in baseball, shifting momentum almost instantly.

His presence gives manager Aaron Boone more freedom, allowing other relievers to be deployed in less taxing situations.

A Lifelong Dream, Now an Anchor in the Bronx

For Cruz, pitching in Yankee Stadium means more than just professional success — it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

The childhood Yankees fan is not just filling innings; he’s chasing legacy in a city that reveres its bullpen heroes.

Under contract through 2028, Cruz has several more seasons to leave his imprint in pinstripes and win the crowd’s trust.

Think of him as the keystone in a foundation: without it, the entire structure feels shaky and unstable late in games.

By returning now, he could cement his place as the stabilizing force this bullpen desperately needs to push forward.

What His Return Means for the Bullpen

The ripple effect of Cruz’s comeback is immediate. Camilo Doval and Devin Williams won’t be overworked in unnecessary spots.

Meanwhile, Luke Weaver and David Bednar can focus on their ideal matchups instead of constantly firefighting high-leverage chaos.

Cruz essentially resets the hierarchy, ensuring the Yankees aren’t scrambling every night to find trustworthy late-inning options.

The bullpen’s ceiling suddenly rises. If Cruz settles back into rhythm, this unit could transform from shaky to formidable quickly.

It might take a week or two for him to rediscover peak sharpness, but his track record inspires plenty of confidence.

In baseball terms, the Yankees just gained a late-season trade acquisition — without giving up a single prospect in return.

The Emotional Lift for Yankees Fans

For fans, Cruz’s return is about more than stats. It’s the reassurance that the bullpen won’t keep collapsing under pressure.

Seeing him run in from the bullpen gate Tuesday night could feel like a season-altering moment — the tide beginning to turn.

Much like a chess player regaining a lost queen, manager Aaron Boone now has a powerful piece back in his arsenal of moves.

Yankees supporters know the grind of a long season, and Cruz’s resilience mirrors the determination they crave from their team.

Even if it’s just one reliever, the energy boost he provides might ripple throughout a clubhouse searching for consistency.

And if Cruz is truly healthy, the Yankees’ postseason hopes just got a lot more realistic than they looked a week ago.

