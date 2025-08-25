Struggling Yankees shortstop reveals what he was told about upcoming playing time

The New York Yankees, desperate for answers, made a bold decision with struggling shortstop Anthony Volpe this past weekend.

For months, Volpe has looked like a player stuck between gears, unable to unlock his true potential on the field.

His OPS sits at just .675 entering Monday’s action, marking a third consecutive season below the .700 threshold for mediocrity.

That lack of progress is alarming for a player once considered a cornerstone, leaving fans and coaches frustrated by his stagnation.

Like a young pitcher afraid to throw strikes, Volpe’s game reflects hesitation, fear, and dwindling confidence under the spotlight.

Volpe loses starting role as Yankees finally snap skid

Manager Aaron Boone benched Volpe on Sunday, and coincidentally, the Yankees snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Red Sox.

Jose Caballero started in his place and will remain at shortstop Monday as the Yankees open a series with Washington.

Volpe’s recent numbers are difficult to digest: a .102 average over his last 15 games, including just .053 in the last seven.

Worse yet, his usually reliable defense has shown cracks, as he appears tentative and uncomfortable handling routine plays.

The once Gold Glove-caliber shortstop suddenly looks like a player unsure of his role, searching for answers on every play.

What Anthony Volpe was told about his future

After being benched, Anthony Volpe revealed that his next start will be coming on Tuesday.

“Anthony Volpe says he was told he’ll sit again tomorrow, then return on Tuesday,” Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported.

The Nationals will start right-hander Brad Lord on Monday, meaning Caballero gets the nod, while lefty MacKenzie Gore pitches Tuesday.

Volpe’s splits suggest the Yankees’ thinking is logical: he owns a 118 wRC+ versus lefties compared to 73 against righties.

By giving him matchups against southpaws, Boone is hoping to rebuild confidence and spark a turnaround in Volpe’s battered swing.

The Caballero factor complicates Yankees’ decision

The wrinkle in this situation is that Jose Caballero has shown similar splits, thriving against lefties but struggling versus righties.

Caballero sits at a 115 wRC+ against left-handers and just 79 against right-handers, nearly mirroring Volpe’s production pattern.

That makes the Yankees’ decision less about platooning and more about protecting Volpe while subtly rewarding Caballero’s steadiness.

It also signals the Yankees are ready to put results over sentiment, even if it means sidelining their former top prospect.

Sometimes, a manager must choose stability over upside, and right now, Caballero represents steadiness while Volpe remains unpredictable.

Volpe’s status as an everyday player in jeopardy

For the first time in his career, Anthony Volpe is no longer an everyday player for the New York Yankees.

Boone’s words suggest this isn’t just a short-term adjustment but potentially a larger reshaping of the infield picture.

If Volpe doesn’t rebound soon, he could find himself trapped in a cycle of part-time duty and diminishing opportunities.

Confidence is fragile in baseball, and Volpe’s swing reflects that fragility, with hesitation replacing the natural instincts of his youth.

The Yankees hope selective matchups can reignite his spark, but the clock is ticking faster than Volpe might realize.

