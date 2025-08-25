Yankees trade bust is rediscovering his form

The New York Yankees once believed acquiring Devin Williams meant games would feel eight innings long, with victories sealed before the ninth.

That vision was easy to buy into, considering Williams’ track record of dominance and the mystique surrounding his devastating “airbender” changeup.

He did, after all, enter the 2025 campaign with an ERA under 2.00.

But since joining New York, Williams hasn’t been the automatic weapon the Yankees imagined, struggling with command and consistency in critical moments.

His 5.01 ERA through 50.1 innings tells a frustrating story, with blown saves and late collapses overshadowing glimpses of his former brilliance.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A rocky road in pinstripes

Every appearance seemed like a gamble, as if the Yankees were tossing dice whenever Williams jogged in from the bullpen mound.

At times, his fastball vanished from the strike zone entirely, leaving hitters waiting on that trademark changeup and hammering mistakes.

Yet something feels different lately, a small but significant shift suggesting Williams may finally be turning the corner at the right moment.

Dominance returns to the mound

Over his last 6.1 innings, Williams has looked every bit the weapon New York envisioned, allowing only an unearned run.

Devin Williams



Last 6.1 IP:

2H

1 R

0 ER

1 BB

15 K — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) August 25, 2025

Even more impressive, opponents have managed just two hits and a walk while being victimized by his strikeout-heavy dominance.

The numbers are staggering: 15 strikeouts across those last 6.1 innings, with 15 of his 18 outs recorded via the punchout.

When a reliever is collecting outs almost exclusively by strikeout, it feels like watching a magician reclaim his most dazzling trick.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Stepping up in a rivalry showdown

That dominance carried over to a huge test Sunday, when manager Aaron Boone trusted him in a pressure-filled rivalry spot.

The Yankees were clinging to a 5-2 lead over the surging Boston Red Sox, winners of three straight against New York.

Williams delivered exactly what the Yankees needed: a perfect inning, capped by two strikeouts and a routine groundout.

It wasn’t just an inning of relief—it felt like a reminder of why the Yankees coveted him so strongly last offseason.

Confidence is everything

Moments like these build confidence, the kind that can transform a shaky reliever back into one of baseball’s most feared closers.

For Williams, it’s about synchronizing mind, mechanics, and command, a delicate blend that unlocks his devastating swing-and-miss repertoire.

When he’s right, few relievers match his ability to overwhelm hitters, making them look helpless against his unique pitch mix.

Think of it like a guitarist finally restringing his instrument—suddenly every note is sharper, clearer, and beautifully in tune.

Why it matters for the Yankees

If Williams continues to harness that sharpness, the Yankees’ bullpen could quickly transform from a weakness into a late-inning fortress.

And with October looming, having Williams pitch like this could be the difference between a tense collapse or a confident march.

