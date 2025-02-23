Yankees testing out new batting alignment in spring training matchup

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Yankees are continuing to tweak their lineup during spring training, and Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Tigers at 1:05 PM will feature another variation. After giving Jasson Dominguez a shot at leadoff in Friday’s opener, they’ve shifted him down to the cleanup spot, positioning him behind Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger.

Testing Dominguez’s Power in the Middle of the Order

Dominguez certainly has the skill set to be a top-of-the-order presence, but the Yankees also recognize his growing power. Slotting him into the cleanup role allows them to see how he handles run-producing opportunities while still taking advantage of his switch-hitting ability. He’s been flashing power from both sides of the plate this spring, and if that continues, it’s hard to ignore the value of having him drive in runs rather than simply setting the table.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Where Does Bellinger Fit?

Another ongoing question is where Cody Bellinger will ultimately hit in the regular season. The consensus seems to be that he’ll settle into the third spot behind Aaron Judge. According to Jack Curry of the YES Network, he would be very surprised if Judge wasn’t hitting second once the season begins.

That alignment would give the Yankees a left-handed bat between Judge and whoever fills the cleanup role, helping balance the order. But in the meantime, with Judge yet to make his spring debut, Bellinger will continue to see time near the top of the lineup as Boone experiments with different looks.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Stanton Factor

Giancarlo Stanton’s status remains a bit of a wild card, as he’s already dealing with double elbow pain. If he misses time, it could impact how the Yankees structure their middle of the order. Goldschmidt is a natural candidate for the fifth or sixth spot, but he’s getting more at-bats early in camp while Judge remains on the sidelines.

Boone is using these early games to fine-tune his lineup, and while the general blueprint seems clear, there’s still room for adjustments. Whether that means Dominguez remains in the middle of the order or gets another look at leadoff, the Yankees are making sure to test every possibility before Opening Day.