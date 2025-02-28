Yankees targeting May return for elite bullpen arm

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Yankees are keeping their fingers crossed for the return of one of their most electric bullpen arms, Jonathan Loaisiga, targeting a comeback in May or early June. The 30-year-old has dealt with a brutal run of injuries, but when he’s on the mound, he’s a difference-maker.

The Yankees extended Jonathan on a one-year $5 million deal that includes a 2026 club option.

Loaisiga’s Elite Ceiling

It wasn’t long ago that Loaisiga looked like the Yankees’ next elite reliever. Back in 2021, he posted a dominant 2.17 ERA over 70.2 innings, generating a ridiculous 60.9% ground-ball rate. He kept home runs to an absolute minimum, allowing just 0.38 per nine innings, and issued few free passes. His sinker was a nightmare for hitters, inducing weak contact and setting up his secondary pitches with ease.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, injuries have completely derailed his momentum. Over the past three seasons, he’s thrown just 69.2 total innings, including a mere four last year. Shoulder problems have been a recurring issue, and last season’s UCL tear in his right elbow required surgery—though it wasn’t a full Tommy John procedure, meaning his recovery timeline is significantly shorter.

The Yankees Are Taking No Chances

Loaisiga is working his way back, but the Yankees aren’t about to rush him. His health is more valuable in the long run, and the team is expected to ease him into action rather than throw him straight into high-leverage situations. Given how the Yankees’ bullpen is already shaping up to be one of the best in baseball, they can afford to slow-play his return.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That said, when he is ready, Loaisiga will almost certainly reclaim a significant role. His velocity hasn’t fallen off, and his pitch mix—featuring a devastating sinker, cutter, and changeup—remains elite. If he can stay on the mound, he’s the type of weapon that can transform a strong bullpen into an unstoppable one.

A Potentially Major Midseason Boost

Getting Loaisiga back in May, rather than later in the summer, would be a massive win for the Yankees. Injuries always crop up throughout the season, and having an impact arm like Loaisiga waiting in the wings could be the key to maintaining bullpen dominance. The Yankees know they’re playing a risky game hoping for his resurgence, but if he returns even close to his 2021 form, they’ll have another elite option in late-game situations.