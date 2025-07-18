Yankees take a low-risk bullpen swing by claiming Mets castaway off waivers

The New York Yankees are expected to make upgrades at the trade deadline, especially in a bullpen that needs fresh life.

But with a few weeks to go, they’re already working the margins, hoping to uncover hidden value in overlooked arms.

Their latest move was claiming 31-year-old right-hander Rico Garcia off waivers — a name that doesn’t spark headlines, but shouldn’t be ignored.

Garcia, most recently with the Mets, has shown enough in a small 2024 sample to raise some curiosity inside the Yankees’ front office.

Garcia has thrown well in limited action this year

So far this season, Rico Garcia has pitched 4.2 innings without allowing a single earned run — a 0.00 ERA in limited work.

While that’s a small sample, it’s a complete turnaround from his rough 2023 campaign, where he posted a 9.26 ERA over 11.2 innings.

Inconsistency has been part of his major league story, but this year he’s flashed the kind of stuff that could warrant another shot.

The Yankees aren’t banking on him for high-leverage spots — but they clearly think there’s something worth exploring here.

At the very least, he offers organizational depth and a live arm they can test under better conditions.

Underlying metrics reveal encouraging signs

Garcia’s raw numbers don’t tell the whole story — his underlying data paints a more optimistic picture of his potential.

Across his 2025 appearances, Garcia hasn’t allowed a single walk or barrel, showing much better command than in previous stints.

His fastball is averaging 96.1 mph, giving him the kind of velocity the Yankees often like to work with and tweak.

Velocity alone isn’t enough, but it gives Matt Blake and the Yankees’ pitching lab something to build around mechanically.

If Garcia can pair his fastball with a sharper slider and continue commanding the zone, he could stick around longer than expected.

The Yankees see Garcia as a project with potential

At 31, Garcia isn’t a prospect anymore — but that doesn’t mean he’s out of chances if the right adjustments are made.

He’s the kind of arm the Yankees have developed quietly before, turning flawed profiles into useful bullpen contributors.

Garcia’s lack of walks, absence of barrels, and decent swing-and-miss rates offer a foundation that’s worth investigating.

Think of him like a puzzle missing just one or two pieces — if New York finds them, they may unlock something valuable.

Garcia doesn’t need to be elite to matter — he just needs to be solid in spots where others have faltered.

A low-risk addition while the Yankees plot bigger moves

The Yankees are still expected to target relievers at the trade deadline, particularly ones with playoff-tested experience.

But while they wait for the right deal, Garcia gives them a potential stopgap or even a late bloomer who sticks.

He won’t cost them much, doesn’t block any prospects, and adds a bit of intrigue to a bullpen that’s thinned out lately.

For a team trying to balance long-term health with immediate needs, Garcia fits the mold of a worthwhile low-risk gamble.