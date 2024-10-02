Yankees’ super utility man could play a big role in the playoffs

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oswaldo Cabrera has now appeared in three different seasons with the New York Yankees, and in each one of them, he has left a different impression. When he came up as a rookie in August of 2022, he took the league by storm and posted a .740 OPS with six homers in 44 games, looking like a young and cheap contributor for years to come.

Oswaldo Cabrera is an important player for the Yankees this postseason

Then, in 2023, he slumped badly to a .574 OPS and just five round-trippers in 115 games. He fell somewhat out of favor on the Yankees and fans started to question his future in the franchise.

In 2024, however, his place was somewhere in between an exciting young starter and a complete bust. You could say that he can described as a steady, versatile contributor, posting a .661 OPS, eight homers, and four stolen bases in 109 contests while playing first, second, and third base, shortstop, left and right field. He even pitched a little in mop-up duty.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Cabrera’s versatility, ability to play first base, and .274/.322/.429 line (.751 OPS) since July 21 makes him an important player for the Yankees in the postseason. He could be the starting first baseman, or a super utility type if the Yanks decide to go with young slugger Ben Rice at the position.

The Yankees need Cabrera’s defensive versatility

In any case, Cabrera will play plenty and is counted on to help the Yankees reach and win the World Series. He might not be a star or have a sky-high upside, but the team doesn’t need him to be any of those things. As he said it himself in a recent interview, he doesn’t need to be a hero: he needs to contribute his part to help the team achieve the big goal.

"Don't be a hero. That's something I learned from the beginning of my career. I don't want to be a hero. I just want to help my team to win games"



– Oswaldo Cabrera pic.twitter.com/fLV5BBiQJY — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 1, 2024

At this point, the conversation about who will start at first base hardly matters for Cabrera: he knows he will still play and have his chance to help. He will surely make appearances at first base alternating with Rice, at shortstop if Anthony Volpe keeps struggling, and around the diamond as needed. He is also the perfect player to have around to cover for possible injuries, as he can play just about anywhere.

Cabrera might not be an offensive star, but every team would love to have a player like him on their rosters.