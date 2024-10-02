Yankees’ star infielder may go crazy in the playoffs

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are gearing up to face either the Baltimore Orioles or the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS, and they’ll need contributions from every player on the roster to advance. Known for their firepower, especially with stars like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, the Yankees are prepared to take on tough pitching, a common challenge in postseason play.

However, one key player who could make a huge impact during the playoffs is Jazz Chisholm, who joined the Yankees at the trade deadline from the Miami Marlins.

Chisholm’s Midseason Surge with the Yankees

Since arriving in New York, Chisholm’s numbers have improved significantly, and he’s been vocal about his excitement to play for a team with championship aspirations.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

“In Miami, we had two to three games a year where the crowd would be there, and those were my best games. I’ve been waiting on a moment where I can have that every day,” Chisholm said, highlighting the difference between playing for a contender versus a rebuilding team.

The 26-year-old infielder played 147 games this season, including 101 with Miami. While with the Marlins, Chisholm hit .249/.323/.407, racking up 13 homers, 50 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and a 100 wRC+, making him an average MLB hitter. He collected 1.7 WAR during his time in Miami.

But his performance with the Yankees has been far superior. Over 46 games, Chisholm hit .273/.325/.500, contributing 11 homers, 23 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases with a 132 wRC+, marking a 32% improvement over his time with the Marlins. His isolated power (ISO) jumped from .158 to .227, reflecting a notable increase in production.

Chisholm’s Versatility and Playoff Potential

Chisholm may not be among the top contact hitters or sluggers in the league, but he’s a well-rounded offensive weapon with elite base-running skills. He set a career-high this year with 40 stolen bases, and that kind of speed could prove invaluable in the postseason, where every base counts.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In addition to his offensive value, Chisholm has also been a defensive standout at third base, a position he had never played before this season. Over 400.1 innings on the hot corner, Chisholm recorded -2 defensive runs saved but six outs above average, indicating that he’s been an above-average defender, a surprising feat considering his lack of prior experience at the position.

A Valuable Trade Deadline Acquisition

To acquire Chisholm, the Yankees had to part with a promising catching prospect, Agustin Ramirez, but the move has paid off in spades. Chisholm has quickly become a key contributor, showing star potential in his short time with the team. Even better for the Yankees, Chisholm remains under team control for two more years, with his free agency not set until 2027.

Conclusion: Chisholm Could Be the X-Factor

As the Yankees head into the ALDS, Jazz Chisholm could be the player who makes a critical difference. His speed, power, and surprising defensive ability offer the Yankees an extra dimension in both offense and defense. With the postseason now underway, the Yankees are counting on him to continue his hot streak and help push the team toward their championship goals.