Yankees’ struggling infielder is barely clinging to his starting job

In MLB, watching a veteran fight for relevance is like witnessing an old oak try to survive a storm.

For DJ LeMahieu, the storm hasn’t let up in a long time. His journey back from a significant calf strain suffered in spring training wasn’t just physical—it was emotional, personal, and, frankly, necessary.

With age, doubt tends to whisper louder. And at nearly 37 years old, LeMahieu can probably hear it echo in every swing.

The New York Yankees are a franchise built on legends and expectations. There’s little room for sentimentality in the Bronx, especially when you’re a player on the fringe.

LeMahieu has been part of a revolving cast trying to cover two unstable infield spots, and even with his experience, the numbers haven’t done him any favors.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Inside the infield shuffle: Who really belongs?

It’s a crowded room at second and third base. Jorbit Vivas, Oswald Peraza, Pablo Reyes, and LeMahieu have all been competing for two spots.

The competition has been tight, and every ground ball, every at-bat carries weight. Each mistake or missed opportunity feels like a step closer to the bench—or worse.

Despite all this, LeMahieu has remained a regular since returning from the injured list. His value isn’t purely statistical; there’s a calmness to his glove, a steadiness in his approach.

But let’s be honest—defense alone won’t keep you in the lineup on a team chasing October.

Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, something clicked. LeMahieu went 4-for-5, roping a double and driving in two runs.

DJ LeMahieu tonight:



— 4/5

— 2 RBI

— R



His first four hit game since June 2021! pic.twitter.com/rYeG0fNM0F — YankeesMuse (@YankeesMuse) June 2, 2025

It was a flicker of the old version of him—the hitter who once seemed to find green grass with ease. It was also a desperately needed reminder to Yankees fans, coaches, and front office alike: he’s not done. Not yet.

One good game doesn’t erase two years of decline

Let’s not pretend this isn’t complicated. One game is a spark—not a fire. Even after Sunday’s breakout, LeMahieu has been a shadow of his former self, producing a weak .640 OPS and just an 86 wRC+, well below the league average.

That’s better than last year’s troubling 52 wRC+, but it’s still not the production you want from your starting second baseman.

The Yankees aren’t just evaluating him in a vacuum, either. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on his way back, and with him comes a fresh wave of competition.

The margin for error is shrinking, and there’s a sense that if LeMahieu doesn’t ride this momentum quickly, he’ll be looking over his shoulder every night.

It’s like trying to stay afloat in a pool where the water level keeps rising—you kick harder, but you’re still sinking unless something changes.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Can LeMahieu buy more time with consistent play?

Consistency will be everything. That’s always been LeMahieu’s strength, dating back to his early career with the Rockies and the golden years in New York when he looked like the ultimate contact hitter. Now, though, that consistency feels out of reach.

Sunday’s outburst bought him time—but not much. He’ll need more games like that, strung together, to truly stabilize his position.

If he can maintain a rhythm at the plate while continuing his dependable defense, maybe he’ll earn the right to finish the season in the starting role.

But the pressure is on. The trade deadline is looming, and the Yankees aren’t in a position to be shy about making moves.

If LeMahieu’s bat goes cold again, there’s a good chance someone else takes his place—whether it’s Vivas, Peraza, or someone from outside the organization.

Every veteran knows the end comes eventually. For DJ LeMahieu, the fight to delay that ending is on—and it’s getting harder by the day.

