Yankees’ red-hot depth outfielder just found himself in a starting role

Some stories in baseball feel like a rocket launch—sudden, thrilling, and unstoppable. Jasson Dominguez was one of those stories.

Fans call him “The Martian,” not just for his otherworldly talent, but for the sense that he’s simply not like the rest. After all, few 22-year-olds are built like NFL linebackers and swing like seasoned veterans.

And for Dominguez, just getting consistent at-bats in this star-studded New York Yankees lineup felt like liftoff.

But then Sunday night happened, and with it, the gut-punch reminder that no ascent is guaranteed.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ offense: a powerhouse with no easy entry points

Despite a mixed weekend performance against the Dodgers, the Yankees remain a juggernaut offensively. Their lineup is thick with talent, depth, and swagger.

Aaron Judge continues his MVP-worthy season. Cody Bellinger brings power and versatility as does Trent Grisham.

And with Paul Goldschmidt locked in at first base, Ben Rice has been staking claim to the designated hitter role more often than not.

All this means there’s no open door for a young outfielder. Just windows—and they don’t stay open long.

That’s why Dominguez’s recent starts against the Dodgers felt so meaningful. The team was giving him a look. Not just a one-off cameo, but real, valuable reps.

He was seizing the moment before fate pushed back

And he was making the most of it.

As of Monday afternoon, Dominguez had posted a 119 wRC+, with six home runs and eight stolen bases. In fewer than 100 plate appearances, he’d already shown an elite mix of power, speed, and on-base skills.

You could see it in the way he tracked pitches, the sound of the ball off his bat, the energy he brought to the basepaths.

But during Sunday night’s game—after swiping a base—Dominguez jammed his left thumb. At first, it seemed minor. He stayed in the field, showing no visible discomfort. But when his spot in the batting order came up again, the trainers made the call: he was coming out.

Jasson Dominguez left the game with a left thumb contusion when he stole a base back in the fifth pic.twitter.com/uM8WLf5kkH — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 2, 2025

The official diagnosis? A left thumb contusion. Dominguez says he’s fine. The team says they’re monitoring it. But right now, all fans can do is wait.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Timing couldn’t be worse for a player finally hitting stride

Baseball is often about rhythm. It’s why hot streaks matter. It’s why veterans talk so much about timing and feel.

For a young hitter like Dominguez, who’s been bouncing in and out of the lineup all year, finally getting regular starts felt like a breakthrough. He wasn’t just adjusting to big-league pitching—he was conquering it.

And now? That rhythm is on hold.

If this ends up being a day-to-day thing, no harm done. He’ll be back in no time, thumb healed, momentum intact. But if it’s worse—if he lands on the injured list—it would be a cruel twist for a player finally grabbing his moment in the sun.

The Yankees’ depth is both a blessing and a barrier

The irony is that the very thing that makes the Yankees so elite—their depth—can also hold back rising stars.

Even with Dominguez out, the outfield is covered. Judge, Bellinger, and Grisham can hold it down without issue. The machine keeps running.

But that’s precisely what makes this so frustrating. Dominguez was forcing his way into the picture. He wasn’t in because someone was injured—he was in because he earned it. That matters.

And if this injury lingers, he might have to start over from scratch. Earn the trust again. Wait for the next opening.

Dominguez’s story isn’t over—it’s just caught in midair, like a deep fly ball waiting to land. Fans will keep watching the skies.

Popular reading:

The Yankees cut veteran starter on outright waivers after one day