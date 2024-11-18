Yankees struck gold with 2 Rookie of the Year finalists

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees have a crucial week ahead as the front office prepares to make a major pitch to free-agent slugger Juan Soto. However, while Soto’s decision looms large, the team can take pride in its own young talent, with two players in the running for the American League Rookie of the Year award following strong performances in the 2024 season.

Austin Wells Makes His Mark Behind the Plate

One of the standout rookies for the Yankees is catcher Austin Wells, who seized a starting role after Jose Trevino’s early-season injury. Wells capitalized on the opportunity, making a significant impact in his first season.

The rookie played in 115 games, posting a .229/.322/.395 slash line with 13 home runs, 55 RBIs, a 21% strikeout rate, an 11.4% walk rate, and a 105 wRC+. Wells’ 3.4 WAR as a rookie underscores his value to the team and highlights his offensive potential, as he was 5% above league average at the plate.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Wells demonstrated excellent power and the ability to drive balls into the outfield with line drives. He ranked in the 89th percentile for walk rate, showcasing his strong plate discipline, and his 70th percentile chase rate reflected his ability to avoid swinging at pitches outside the zone. While there is room for improvement in his barrel percentage and hard-hit rate, Wells’ ceiling remains high, with the potential to become one of the best catchers in the game.

Defensively, Wells exceeded expectations. Concerns about his ability to block pitches in the dirt and throw out base runners were put to rest as he ranked 14th in strike rate at 48.6%. Among catchers who handled over 2,000 pitches, Wells placed seventh, displaying impressive consistency. Additionally, he ranked third in catcher framing runs with 12, proving his value behind the plate.

Luis Gil Shines in the Yankees’ Rotation

Wells’ primary competition for the Rookie of the Year award comes from his own teammate, starting pitcher Luis Gil. At 26, Gil rebounded from previous injury setbacks to become a key figure in the Yankees’ rotation.

Gil made 29 starts, pitching 151.2 innings with a 3.50 ERA, 10.15 strikeouts per nine innings, a 78.8% left-on-base rate, and a 35.6% ground ball rate. He amassed a 2.2 WAR, showcasing his value despite Wells’ slight edge in total contributions. Gil’s performances included flashes of brilliance, demonstrating his potential as a future star.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

While Gil’s fastball, which averaged 96.6 mph, proved difficult for opponents to hit (.205 batting average), his command remains a work in progress. The pitch’s inconsistency led to a high walk rate of 4.57 per nine innings. However, Gil’s ability to pitch over 150 innings as a rookie speaks volumes about his resilience and talent. If he can refine his command, Gil has the tools to become a dominant force in the Yankees’ rotation.

Future Impact and Cost Efficiency

Both Wells and Gil are expected to play pivotal roles for the Yankees in 2025 and beyond. As pre-arbitration players, they offer incredible value, making significant contributions while earning minimal salaries. With two promising young talents, the Yankees’ future looks bright, regardless of the outcome of the Soto sweepstakes.