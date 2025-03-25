Yankees stash spring star and contact-machine in Triple-A

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

As the Yankees inch closer to Opening Day on Thursday, the roster continues to take shape—and 26-year-old outfielder Ismael Munguia became the latest player sent to minor league camp. While not a surprising move, it does come with some quiet disappointment, considering how productive Munguia has been this spring.

A Pure Contact Hitter in a Power-Obsessed Game

Munguia isn’t your prototypical slugger, and he won’t be launching tape-measure shots into the bleachers anytime soon. But what he lacks in raw power, he makes up for with elite bat-to-ball skills.

Last season in the minors, he played 93 games and posted a .286/.387/.418 slash line while striking out just 9.9% of the time. This spring, he was even better, hitting .390/.419/.512 across 19 games with just two strikeouts—total. That’s a minuscule 4.7% strikeout rate, the kind of number that raises eyebrows in today’s high-whiff environment.

The Yankees see the value in a player who can put the ball in play that consistently. The only issue? It’s all about fit.

The Numbers Game in the Outfield

Munguia’s defensive game is solid, and while he doesn’t bring the same flash as Trent Grisham or the star power of the starters, he’s proven he can do damage in his own way. Unfortunately for him, the Yankees’ outfield depth is already set.

Aaron Judge, Jasson Dominguez, and Cody Bellinger have the starting jobs locked down. Grisham serves as the fourth outfielder, offering plus defense and a bit of pop from the left side. In an outfield built to slug, Munguia’s contact-oriented approach doesn’t quite fit the mold—at least not yet.

That doesn’t mean the story’s over.

A Stash for a Rainy Day

The Yankees aren’t cutting ties—they’re stashing insurance. Munguia is the type of player you’re thrilled to have in Triple-A: reliable, smart at the plate, and a capable glove in the field. Injuries happen. Bats cool off. When the lineup needs a spark of consistent contact, Munguia is a phone call away.

He spent his entire minor league career with the San Francisco Giants before joining the Yankees this offseason, and now he’s one step away from finally getting his major league shot. Until then, the Yankees will be glad to have a rare kind of player in today’s game sitting in Scranton—quietly ready for when his number is called.