Yankees’ starting left fielder drawing trade interest

The Yankees are still eyeing potential additions as the trade deadline at 6 PM approaches, but a report from MLB insider Francys Romero suggests that starting left fielder Alex Verdugo is receiving interest from other teams.

Trade Interest in Yankees’ Alex Verdugo as Deadline Approaches

Verdugo has had a volatile season with the Yankees. Currently, he is experiencing a hot streak, but this comes after a lengthy cold streak. The 28-year-old is in a contract year, hitting .238/.295/.377, including 10 homers and 48 RBIs, with a 90 wRC+.

Performance Analysis

Verdugo is compiling below-average statistics in multiple areas, achieving career lows across the board. Ideally, he would be hovering around a 100 wRC+, which would be at least league average. Unfortunately, his statistical dip in June and July has set him back significantly.

Defensive Value and Trade Potential

Despite his struggles at the plate, Verdugo has been a stellar defensive asset this year for the Yankees, playing 914.1 innings, accumulating four defensive runs saved, and one out above average with a .995 fielding percentage. Other teams may see defensive value in the outfield and believe he will turn things around over the final two months of the season, particularly ahead of the playoffs.

It does not appear that the Yankees are eager to move him unless he becomes part of a larger deal, which could be an avenue for them to execute a trade.

Trade Considerations

Considering teams like the Tampa Bay Rays, who have Yandy Diaz—a trade target for the Yankees—they have no need for a player like Verdugo, who is on an expiring contract. Whoever is acquiring him will need to have playoff aspirations and hope he can perform competently for the rest of the season.