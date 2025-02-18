Yankees’ starting catcher taking it ‘slower’ but brushes off injury concerns

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Austin Wells proved himself as the Yankees‘ starting catcher last season, but the team is being careful with his workload this spring. While he’s getting defensive reps, he has yet to start swinging the bat, as the Yankees look to ease him into action following a long rookie campaign.

Wells played 115 games in 2024, finishing as the runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year behind teammate Luis Gil. He hit .229/.322/.395 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs, posting a 105 wRC+ and a 3.4 WAR in his first full season. His offensive numbers showed promise, but he also proved to be a reliable defender behind the plate, something that wasn’t always a given when he was coming up through the minors.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Managing Fatigue After a Long Season

Wells carried a heavy workload down the stretch in 2024 and looked fatigued by the time the postseason rolled around. That’s part of the reason why the Yankees are being cautious with his ramp-up this spring. He’s taking his time in the batter’s box, waiting to face live pitching until later in camp.

“I was hitting higher-speed stuff towards the end of this week [indoors], so just preparing for the games probably the week after they start,” Wells said Sunday. “Just played late, so taking it a little slower.”

Manager Aaron Boone echoed that sentiment, recognizing that Wells is entering uncharted territory in terms of the grind of a full MLB season.

“Just how much he played down the stretch, having never been down the stretch, let alone in September and October. I think he’s in a great spot… I want to slow play it a little bit.”

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Defensive Growth Makes Him an Even Bigger Asset

Wells was expected to contribute most with his bat, but his defensive improvements might have been the biggest surprise of his rookie year. He ranked third in catcher framing runs and 14th in strike rate, quickly turning into one of the Yankees’ most trusted defenders behind the plate.

While his offense still has room for growth, Wells is proving to be a well-rounded player, and the Yankees are making sure he’s fully prepared for another long season. Taking things slow in February could pay dividends when the games start to matter in October.