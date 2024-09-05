Yankees starter might have pitched his way out of a potential postseason rotation

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees starter Marcus Stroman had been pitching relatively well despite a loss in average velocity on his sinker. On Wednesday, however, things fell apart and he had one of his worst outings of the season, allowing five runs and nine hits in just 3.2 innings.

He also walked one and struck out three hitters in a loss against the Texas Rangers. The nine hits tied a season-high for the sinkerballer, who watched his ERA rise to 4.03. At the moment, and given the fact his sinker is averaging 90 mph in 2024 after checking in at 91.4 mph last year and 92 mph in 2022, his presence in the postseason rotation is in serious doubt.

This is not because Stroman is a bad pitcher: to the contrary, he has given a lot to the Yankees despite the missing velo. However, there just might not be room for him in the three-man rotation to open the playoffs and his Wednesday’s start, plus the velocity issue make him a risky proposition.

Marcus Stroman had a stinker at the wrong time with 2 potential stars returning to the staff

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Whether the Yankees make it to October as a Wild Card team or a division leader, their rotation to start their October journey will be comprised of three pitchers.

Gerrit Cole, if healthy, is a lock to be included as the staff ace. The rest of the staff isn’t set in stone, but one has to think Carlos Rodon and his strikeout ceiling (plus his contract) will be included as well. Stroman will vie for the other spot with Clarke Schmidt, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Gil.

Schmidt and Gil will return to the rotation this week after lat and back injuries, respectively.

When healthy, Schmidt and Gil have a higher ceiling, even though Stroman’s floor is arguably better. Cortes, despite his lackluster last start, is also a candidate to occupy one of the three available spots.

The Yankees can always get creative with their postseason arrangement when it comes to the pitching staff, but Wednesday’s game could cost Stroman a chance to start in the first series of the playoffs.