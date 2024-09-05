A look at just how bad have the Yankees been lately

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

If you take a look at the New York Yankees record, it looks excellent at 80-60. After all, they are just half a game behind the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East lead, still within striking distance to pounce. However, context matters, and the reality is that the Bombers are a flawed baseball team.

Numbers say the Yankees are a mediocre team

It might sound harsh, but there is a strong case to be made that the Yankees are a mediocre baseball club. The numbers, in this case the win-loss record, say that recent splits don’t make New York look very good.

“The Yankees are 40-41 in their last 81 games but they are unconcerned about being mid for this long. ‘I don’t think there’s concern at all’. ‘A few bad losses doesn’t move the room’. ‘I got nothing on that.’ ‘Really, there’s no reason to panic’,” The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner posted on X with some of the replies he has received from within the organization regarding their long-standing mediocrity.

As Kirschner wrote in his article, the first two quotes belong to pitcher Marcus Stroman, who allowed nine hits and five runs on Wednesday night. The third one belongs to Aaron Judge, and the fourth one, the one that says there’s no reason to panic, is from Alex Verdugo.

The Yankees are “mid” and have been for a while

A 40-41 record is definitely not insignificant. We are talking about 81 games, which is essentially half of the regular season. Over that span, the Yankees have lost more games than they have won and that’s definitely concerning.

Even more concerning is the fact that there seems to be no accountability from any member of the roster, the coaching staff, the front office, or the ownership. None whatsoever.

Meanwhile, the Yankees keep shooting themselves in the feet by leaving Jasson Dominguez’s hot bat in Triple-A to favor Verdugo. And no one seems to care too much.

Not only the Yankees are mediocre, or at least have been for months, but they refuse to put their best lineup on the field. With that mindset, winning in October might prove challenging, to say the least.