The Yankees’ bullpen could look a lot different in a few days

The New York Yankees could get a couple of needed faces back in their bullpen from the injured list in short order as the 2024 MLB season winds down.

Ian Hamilton (60-day IL) and Cody Poteet (60-day IL) are both expected to return from varying ailments just in time for New York’s imminent playoff berth. Each valued contributor can bring something back to the Yankees’ bullpen that they have need of at the present.

The Yankees could get good stuff from Ian Hamilton in his impending return

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hamilton had his big league return planned for Sunday, Sept. 1 foregone after he was scratched from his final rehab start for the Somerset Patriots in Double-A on Friday with back spasms, per ESPN. He has not seen the mound since the Yankees’ 9-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on June 16, dealing with a right lat strain.

Up until that point, the seven-year MLB veteran was working through some chinks in his armor, as his 30 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched were solid, but counteracted by a pedestrian 4.55 ERA, which disappointed for the one-inning specialist. His inflated 1.584 WHIP did his efforts no justice either.

The 29-year-old will give the Yankees a needed flamethrower out of their bullpen once he returns to the diamond, though. His 95.9 mph fastball velocity placed him in the 80th percentile at his position in the Majors.

Further, Hamilton showed a great ability to put the baseball in the finest windows, as his 35.1 percent chase and whiff percentages, both of which are greater (albeit smaller sample size) than standout relievers like Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Zack Wheeler and Seattle Mariners All-Star Logan Gilbert, testified to. Though he couldn’t rejoin the Yankees at the top of the month, his return appears to be on the horizon.

Cody Poteet will give the Yankees’ bullpen a consistent and efficient option again

Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees’ relief unit is also set to welcome Poteet back after he was shelved following his June 12 showing against the Kansas City Royals. Poteet was cleared to begin his rehab stint in Double-A with the Somerset Patriots back on Aug. 20 and is working his way back to 100 percent. He put together an impressive body of work in a short amount of time, owning a 3-0 record to go along with a pristine 2.14 ERA, 1.048 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts across 21 innings pitched. He’ll give the Yankees efficiency, an ability to protect leads and generate wins.

This comes at a great time, as the Bronx Bombers are also bringing Clarke Schmidt and his formidable arm in the strike zone, back into the fold. The 28-year-old righty owns a 30.3 percent whiff percentage (83rd percentile) and 34.4 percent hard-hit percentage (82nd percentile) that provided the Yanks with a talent who could put batters away late in games. The Yankees are also welcoming back this season’s ace Luis Gil and his strong 3.39 ERA, 1.195 WHIP, and 144 strikeouts on the campaign to their starting unit.

Post All-Star break, the Yankees’ bullpen has not produced the way a World Series-caliber ensemble should. They’ve generated 10 saves despite having 17 save opportunities and could use a final boost to fortify them for what appears to be a challenging playoff slate this fall. Hamilton and Poteet could be the saving graces that add depth to their squad once more, especially as closer Clay Holmes works through his current slump.