Yankees’ star slugger already in danger of missing opening day

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees are once again dealing with uncertainty surrounding Giancarlo Stanton’s health, as the veteran slugger has been diagnosed with elbow discomfort in both arms. The team is officially calling it elbow tendinitis, an issue he battled during last year’s postseason. At 35 years old and with a history of nagging injuries, Stanton’s status for Opening Day remains unclear.

Lingering Health Concerns

Stanton has struggled to stay on the field in recent years, playing no more than 115 games in a season since 2018. While he still brings raw power to the lineup, his durability is a constant question mark. Last season, he played 114 games, hitting .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. His 116 wRC+ suggests he was still an above-average hitter, but his sub-.300 on-base percentage has now lingered for three straight seasons.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have already transitioned him into a full-time designated hitter role to minimize wear and tear, but even that hasn’t kept him completely healthy. Manager Aaron Boone wasn’t ready to commit to a timeline for his return, stating, “I don’t know. I’m not going to put any timeline on it. We’re just going to be smart with it.”

A Postseason Glimpse of What Stanton Can Still Do

Despite a shaky regular season, Stanton showed flashes of his old self during the Yankees’ postseason run. Over 14 playoff games, he hit .273/.339/.709 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs across 62 plate appearances. When he’s locked in, he can still be one of the most dangerous hitters in the game.

That stretch of dominance provides a sliver of hope that Stanton could find a second wind, but it all hinges on his ability to stay on the field. His power hasn’t faded, but his ability to consistently produce over a full season has been compromised by injuries.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees Will Monitor Closely

For now, the Yankees are taking a cautious approach. With spring training games approaching, they’ll want to see how Stanton responds to treatment before making any decisions about his availability for Opening Day. If he isn’t ready, the team may have to consider alternate DH options to start the season.

There’s no question the Yankees would love to have Stanton’s bat in the lineup, but they also understand that rushing him back could create an even bigger problem down the road.