Yankees’ star rookie starter has pitched his way off the playoff rotation

As the playoffs loom, the Yankees are tasked with selecting their top three starting pitchers for the rotation. With Nestor Cortes sidelined due to injury and expected to be out for at least another two weeks, manager Aaron Boone has a challenging decision to make regarding the final spot in the rotation.

Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón Lead the Yankees’ Rotation

There’s no question that Gerrit Cole will be the Yankees’ ace heading into the postseason. The veteran right-hander has been a dominant force all season and will take the lead in the rotation. Behind him, lefty Carlos Rodón will slot in as the number two starter. However, the question remains: who will take the third spot?

Luis Gil: High Potential with Inconsistent Results

One of the candidates for the third spot is Luis Gil, who has had a breakout season in many respects. The 26-year-old has pitched a career-high 151.2 innings this year, posting a solid 3.50 ERA, 10.15 strikeouts per nine innings, a 78.8% left-on-base rate, and a 35.6% ground ball rate. However, Gil’s command has been a concern, with 4.57 walks per nine innings, reflecting a lack of consistency in locating his pitches.

Gil’s recent performance has raised more questions. In his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon, he gave up six earned runs and four home runs over 5.2 innings, raising concerns about his readiness for a playoff rotation spot. In September, Gil’s ERA has climbed to 4.00, with a drop in strikeouts and a sharp increase in home runs allowed.

While Gil’s overall contribution this season is significant, his recent struggles may make Boone hesitant to rely on him as a key piece in the postseason rotation.

Clarke Schmidt: Momentum and Solid Metrics

Clarke Schmidt presents the other viable option for the third spot. After returning from injury, Schmidt has put together a strong season, posting a 2.55 ERA over 81.1 innings, with 9.74 strikeouts per nine, an 82.4% left-on-base rate, and a 40.8% ground ball rate. Schmidt’s recent form has been particularly encouraging, and he has a golden opportunity to cement his place in the rotation with one final start in the regular season on Sunday.

In September, Schmidt has been on an upward trajectory, boasting a 2.61 ERA. His strong metrics suggest he’s trending in the right direction at the perfect time. Boone will likely weigh this momentum heavily as he makes his final decision.

Schmidt’s pitch arsenal has been a key part of his success this season. He utilizes a cutter, sweeper, sinker, and knuckle curve. Notably, he has significantly increased his cutter usage this year, turning it into his most effective strikeout pitch, with 35 strikeouts coming via the cutter. His knuckle-curve has also been a reliable weapon, collecting 26 strikeouts.

While Schmidt has limited playoff experience—just 2.1 innings—it’s unlikely that this small sample size will factor heavily into Boone’s decision. Instead, the manager will focus on Schmidt’s recent form and how well he can perform under pressure.

The Yankees’ Final Decision: Schmidt or Gil?

Ultimately, the decision between Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt will come down to performance and momentum. Gil has the volume and has contributed significantly throughout the season, but his recent inconsistencies and lack of command may leave Boone looking elsewhere. Schmidt, on the other hand, has shown steady improvement and could lock down the third spot with a strong final start on Sunday.

If Schmidt can continue his upward trend and put together a solid outing, he will likely earn the final place in the Yankees’ playoff rotation, completing the puzzle for Boone as they head into October.