Yankees: Good news and bad news from 9-4 loss to Pirates

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees have one more regular-season game left against the Pittsburgh Pirates before a short break leading into the playoffs in October. After losing the second game of their three-game set on Saturday afternoon, 9–4, it appears the team is easing off the pedal to give their veterans some much-needed rest before the postseason.

Anthony Rizzo Suffers Injury Ahead of Playoffs

A significant concern for the Yankees heading into the playoffs is the injury to starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who fractured two fingers after being hit by a pitch. While Rizzo initially stayed in the game, he was later pulled due to pain, and it is expected that managing this injury will come down to his pain tolerance.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Given the proximity of the playoffs, Rizzo will likely try to play through the discomfort, but there is a real risk that it could affect his production. If his performance suffers, expect Oswaldo Cabrera to see more time in the infield. Additionally, the Yankees might look to bring DJ LeMahieu back from injury as a last-resort option to shore up the lineup.

Yankees’ Pitching Woes in Saturday’s Loss

In Saturday’s loss, starting pitcher Luis Gil struggled on the mound, giving up six earned runs over 5.2 innings. While Gil finishes his rookie season with a respectable 3.50 ERA, his recent inconsistency may complicate manager Aaron Boone’s decisions regarding the playoff rotation. With volatility in his recent outings, Boone could opt for the more experienced Clarke Schmidt as the third starter in the rotation instead of Gil.

The bullpen didn’t fare much better, with Will Warren surrendering three earned runs in one inning of relief. Warren’s rookie season has been a tough one, ending with a 10.32 ERA. He will need to work on improving his numbers in 2025 if he hopes to have a long-term role with the team.

Offensive Struggles Against the Pirates

Offensively, the Yankees managed just seven hits while striking out 11 times. Aaron Judge, typically the cornerstone of the lineup, had one of his worst games of the season, striking out five times. His struggles underscored the team’s lack of offensive spark in the game.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The lone bright spot came from Jazz Chisholm, who provided two hits, two RBIs, and a home run. Aside from Chisholm, the rest of the lineup appeared lackluster and inefficient, raising concerns as the team heads into the playoffs.

A Final Chance to Build Momentum

While the Yankees are already set for the playoffs, heading into the postseason with momentum is crucial. Sunday’s game presents an opportunity for the team to regain some rhythm before their postseason run begins. With key players resting and others trying to step up, the Yankees will need to put together a stronger performance to enter the playoffs on a high note.