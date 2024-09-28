Yankees’ starting first baseman fractures two fingers in loss to Pirates

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 9–4 on Saturday, but the defeat on the field wasn’t the only loss of the day. Starting first baseman Anthony Rizzo fractured two fingers after being hit on the hand during the game, adding to the team’s growing list of concerns ahead of the playoffs.

Rizzo’s Injury and Its Impact

Rizzo initially stayed in the game despite the injury but was eventually removed due to the increasing pain in his right hand. After the game, manager Aaron Boone confirmed the fracture, stating that managing the injury will come down to Rizzo’s pain tolerance.

“We’ll see what we have as the week moves forward. It doesn’t totally rule him out. It’s a pain tolerance thing,” Boone told reporters, including Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Rizzo, 35, entered Saturday’s game with a slash line of .227/.298/.334, including eight home runs and 35 RBIs. He had just returned from a fractured right forearm earlier in September but has struggled to regain form, hitting .239 with a 91 wRC+ over the past month.

Oswaldo Cabrera Likely to Step In

With Rizzo now sidelined, the Yankees may turn to utility player Oswaldo Cabrera to fill the gap at first base. Cabrera has been performing well in September, posting a slash line of .286/.375/.381, with far more promising offensive metrics than Rizzo of late. His versatility and solid defensive skills across the infield make him a likely candidate to see more playing time in Rizzo’s absence.

DJ LeMahieu’s Potential Return

Rizzo’s injury could also expedite DJ LeMahieu’s return to the lineup. LeMahieu has been recovering from a right hip impingement but is reportedly making good progress in his rehab. His return would give the Yankees another reliable option at first base or elsewhere in the infield, adding much-needed depth as the team prepares for the postseason.

Yankees Facing Tough Decisions

While Rizzo remains a key player for the Yankees, his injury raises questions about the team’s lineup heading into the final stretch of the regular season. If Rizzo can play through the pain, he will likely continue to be the starting first baseman. However, if the pain proves too much, Cabrera and potentially LeMahieu will be called upon to fill the void.

As the Yankees aim to secure home-field advantage and prepare for the playoffs, the loss of Rizzo comes at a critical time. How the team handles his injury and potential lineup adjustments will be key in determining their postseason success.