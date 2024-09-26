Yankees’ star rookie is on a scary cold-stretch at the worst possible time

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees need all hands on deck to finish off the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East and secure a first-round bye in the playoffs. However, their recent performances have been disappointing. Dropping the first two games of a three-game set against Baltimore has left fans and the team frustrated.

Aside from inconsistent pitching, the offense has been spotty, with key hitters going cold at the worst possible time. Among those struggling is star rookie catcher Austin Wells.

Austin Wells: Cold Stretch at the Worst Time

Wells, a promising young talent, has seen his numbers trend in the wrong direction during the critical final stretch of the season. Over the past few weeks, he’s hitting just .123/.194/.215 in September, a far cry from the dominant August he put together. In that month, Wells hit an impressive .325/.391/.545, establishing himself as a key player in the Yankees’ lineup.

On the season, the 25-year-old catcher is hitting .233 with a .321 OBP, but his plate discipline has declined recently. This leaves the Yankees in a tough spot. Wells has been slotted into the cleanup role over veteran Giancarlo Stanton, who’s also struggling, hitting just .190 in September.

Key Yankees Hitters Struggling When It Matters Most

The Yankees need both Wells and Stanton to step up in critical moments. Otherwise, their postseason hopes could be significantly impacted. These two sluggers represent the heart of the lineup, and if they continue hitting below .200 heading into the ALDS, New York will have a hard time feeling confident about their chances to advance.

That being said, both players have the ability to change the course of a game in an instant. Their lack of recent contact, however, has been a problem, and it’s something the team needs to address before heading into the playoffs.

Wells’ Defensive Value Shines

While Wells’ offensive production has slumped, his defensive value cannot be overstated. He ranks 12th in baseball with a 49.1% strike rate and third with 11 catcher-framing runs, solidifying his role as a defensive asset behind the plate. He’s completely replaced Jose Trevino as the primary starter, and the Yankees are counting on him to help manage their pitching staff through the playoffs.

If Wells can rediscover his hitting form at the right time, the Yankees’ offense could ignite. His defensive reliability gives the team confidence, but they need his bat to come alive to make a serious postseason run.