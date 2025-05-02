Yankees’ star prospect might be the next Joey Gallo—40 homers a year isn’t so bad

Once upon a time in baseball, striking out was the cardinal sin of hitting. Fans groaned, coaches scowled, and players walked back to the dugout with their heads down. No matter what team you rooted for—even the mighty New York Yankees—a strikeout was the dreaded punctuation mark on a failed at-bat.

But times, like pitchers’ arsenals, have changed. Today’s game dances to a different rhythm—one where power reigns, and a few empty swings are merely the cost of doing business.

The long ball is king, and with it comes an acceptance that strikeouts, while not ideal, aren’t career-ending.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

They’re collateral damage in the hunt for fireworks.

The Tightrope Walk of Power and Whiffs

Enter Spencer Jones, one of the Yankees’ most tantalizing prospects. He’s big, powerful, and carries a swing that could send baseballs into orbit.

But like many sluggers before him, he’s tiptoeing along the tightrope between “productive thumper” and “strikeout sinkhole.”

Jones is a modern-day example of an age-old question: how many strikeouts are too many? The answer isn’t always straightforward. For every cautionary tale like late-career Joey Gallo, there’s early-career Gallo—the one who mashed 43 home runs per 162 games and posted a WAR north of 3.5 between 2017 and 2021.

That version of Gallo? Worth every swing and miss.

Jones may never be Aaron Judge, and that’s perfectly fine. Not every skyscraper needs to reach the clouds to be impressive. If he can carve out a career similar to Gallo’s prime years, the Yankees would gladly take it.

Progress Between the Lines

The encouraging news is that Jones isn’t static. He’s adjusting, improving, evolving. Through 24 games at Double-A, he’s showing signs that he’s more than just a one-trick pony with a big bat.

His walk rate has nearly doubled, jumping from 9.9% to an eye-popping 17.3%. That’s not just patience—it’s pitch recognition, discipline, and growth. Meanwhile, his strikeout rate, while still high, has dropped from 36.8% to 34.6%. Baby steps, yes, but in the right direction.

He’s also slugging the ball with new authority, bumping his isolated power from .193 to a thunderous .318. Eight home runs in just 24 games speak volumes. Throw in six steals and a 167 wRC+, and you’ve got a prospect pounding on Scranton’s door like it owes him something.

A Gallo Blueprint—Before the Bronx

Yankees beat writer Mike Axisa summed it up best: “We have bad memories of Gallo, but the guy averaged 43 hrs & +3.5 WAR per 162 games from ’17-21. Sign me up for Jones having a 5-year stretch like that at some point.”

Axisa on Spencer Jones



"We have bad memories of Gallo, but the guy averaged 43 hrs & +3.5 WAR per 162 games from '17-21. Sign me up for Jones having a 5 year stretch like at some point."



You just don't trade guys who can give you 40+ hrs and 3/4+ WAR just because they K often — Bobby Milone (@BobbyMilone29) May 2, 2025

It’s a fair take. If Jones can follow that blueprint—with a little less Bronx baggage—he might just find his niche.

Power like his doesn’t grow on trees. If he figures out how to harness it without being buried by the whiffs, the Yankees may have something special on their hands.

READ MORE:

Yankees need to cut bait with struggling starting pitcher



