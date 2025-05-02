Yankees need to cut bait with struggling starting pitcher

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have dealt with several injuries to their starting rotation this season, which has forced them to rely on guys such as Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco to give them rotation depth. They were also banking on Marcus Stroman to give them quality work before he got placed on the injured list with a knee issue.

Yankees’ Marcus Stroman has had a brutal season

Before the injury, however, Stroman was struggling mightily on the mound. This season, he has a 11.57 ERA in three starts and has also walked seven batters in only 9.1 innings.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The right-handers struggles are more paramount given a few factors. One being that he is getting paid $18.5 million this season from his contract, and the other being that he was the center of trade rumors over the winter after essentially losing his spot in the rotation last year.

The Yankees were unable to find a trade partner, however, as teams were reluctant to pick up his contract. With Stroman not only injured but also struggling, his value has been completely tanked, making it more difficult to find a way to move him.

The Yankees need to move on from Stroman entirely

Nevertheless, Fansided’s Zach Pressnell wrote that the Yankees need to cut bait with Stroman in some form.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“The Yankees’ pitching depth is quite shallow this season, so some may argue that Stroman can provide them depth, but it’s not the depth they want. In fact, Stroman has been the worst pitcher on the team and it’s not particularly close. The Yankees would be better off elevating a prospect like Brock Selvidge to take his place,” Pressnell wrote.

Stroman was originally going to be the odd man out of the rotation with the signing of Max Fried in the offseason. However, the injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil left them with no choice but to put Stroman back in the rotation.

Stroman has given the Yankees absolutely nothing this season

The hope was that he would provide better results, given that he has a track record of pitching well before the All-Star break. Unfortunately, the complete opposite effect has happened, and the Yankees are not doing themselves any favors by keeping him around any longer.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York wanted him to pitch out of the bullpen due to his struggles as a starter, but Stroman adamantly refused to do so. Now, they have a financial problem on their hands, and it will be a tough challenge to find a way to move on from him.

It is unclear when Stroman will return from the injured list, but the Yankees need to do the right thing and not have him start another game for them when he is healthy.