Yankees’ star prospect ‘leading candidate’ for center field job

The Yankees are shifting focus as they move past the Juan Soto sweepstakes, setting their sights on the future with an aggressive, yet measured approach in free agency. General manager Brian Cashman made it clear on Monday at the winter meetings that while the team plans to address its needs, it won’t spend recklessly, emphasizing a desire to avoid acting like a “drunken sailor.”

Central to their plans is a homegrown solution in the outfield—21-year-old star prospect Jasson Dominguez. The highly touted five-tool player has immense potential and is poised for an opportunity to establish himself at the MLB level.

Dominguez’s Potential and Room for Growth

Dominguez’s 2024 season showcased his capabilities, particularly during his 44-game stint in Triple-A, where he hit .309/.368/.480 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and a 121 wRC+. However, his brief exposure to major league pitching last season revealed growing pains. Over 18 games and 67 plate appearances with the Yankees, Dominguez managed a .179/.313/.304 slash line, including two home runs and four RBIs, but struggled with consistency in limited opportunities.

Despite the early struggles, Dominguez’s talent is undeniable. The Yankees will count on him to help fill the void left by Soto, whose historic performance last season drove the team to a World Series appearance.

Judge Back to Right Field as Dominguez Steps In

Aaron Judge, fresh off another MVP campaign, is set to transition back to right field, leaving center field open for Dominguez. Cashman has already mentioned Dominguez as the leading candidate for the role, with Trent Grisham likely filling a backup spot due to his offensive limitations.

Judge, now 32, remains the Yankees’ offensive centerpiece, but his defense in center field has been a concern. Despite a perfect fielding percentage over 1,010 innings last season, advanced metrics painted a less flattering picture, with Judge recording -9 defensive runs saved and -5 outs above average.

Dominguez, while not yet polished defensively, has the athleticism to become a reliable presence in center field. With more experience, he could grow into the role, but the Yankees will need his bat to reach its potential if they’re to maintain offensive firepower post-Soto.

Adding Reinforcements to the Outfield

While Dominguez is expected to play a significant role, the Yankees are still in search of another impact bat to round out their outfield. Options on the market include power-hitting free agent Teoscar Hernández or a potential trade for Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs. Both players would bring much-needed offensive support and versatility to the lineup.

Hernández, known for his slugging ability, could slide seamlessly into the Yankees’ outfield mix. Meanwhile, Bellinger offers the added flexibility of playing both first base and the outfield, addressing multiple needs for the team.

Building Life After Soto

The Yankees are entering a pivotal period as they recalibrate following the Soto sweepstakes. The next few days will be crucial as they chart their course forward. With Dominguez set to take center stage and the team exploring free agency and trade opportunities, the Yankees are working to construct a roster capable of competing at the highest level in 2025 and beyond.

Their ability to integrate young talent like Dominguez while pursuing strategic upgrades will determine how effectively they transition into this new chapter. Life after Soto begins now, and the Yankees have no intention of standing still.