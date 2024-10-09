Yankees’ star infielder says Royals ‘got lucky’

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees had plenty of opportunities to win Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday. They even were ahead in the score thanks to a Giancarlo Stanton RBI single. But everything fell apart for them in that fateful fourth inning in which Carlos Rodon lost fastball command and breaking ball effectiveness.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. thinks the Royals got their win from luck

The Yankees did hit some well-struck balls right at defenders but once again, failed to produce much with people on the basepaths or runners in scoring position.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who hit a solo home run in the ninth frame, still feels the Yankees have what it takes to win the series and, shockingly, called the Royals ‘lucky’ after Game 2.

“It still feels the same, that we’re going to win [the series],” Chisholm Jr. said per ESPN. “I don’t feel like anybody feels any different. We’re going to go out there and do our thing still. We still don’t feel like any team is better than us. We had a lot of missed opportunities tonight so they just got lucky.”

Yankees manager disagrees with Chisholm

The quote raised many eyebrows among fans and even in both teams’ clubhouses. Chisholm is often candid and doesn’t think about the consequences of his actions/words, so Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to go out and throw some cold water into the situation.

“I don’t think they got lucky. I think they did a lot of really good things, and came in here and beat us last night,” Boone stated, per SI.com.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The skipper said he looked “at the line of questioning as it went. What he was referring to more was probably we did hit into some tough luck, there were some hard-hit balls.”

In any case, the last thing the Yankees want is for the Royals to find extra motivation and play with a chip on their shoulder.

The two teams will take the field on Wednesday night for the extremely important and usually pivotal Game 3, with Clarke Schmidt facing Seth Lugo.