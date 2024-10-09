Yankees Legend Says Hitting the Road Could Help: ‘They Need a Change of Scenery’

The New York Yankees failed in their quest to win Game 2 of the American League Division Series in the Bronx on Monday. They will now have to win at least one in Kansas City to make sure they return to Yankee Stadium, or both at Kauffman Stadium to punch their ticket to the AL Championship Series.

Could going on the road benefit the Yankees?

The crowd in New York loves their Yankees, but team legend and former captain Derek Jeter points out that, every now and then, it doesn’t hurt to go out on the road, far from the bright lights and sky-high expectations.

“They may need a change of scenery. We all know about the distractions you have playing in New York: the expectations, the questions. They may need to regroup on the road and come back and get a chance to score first, score early, get some breathing room when your starter goes out there and gets the mound. It’s a big one for them (Game 3)” the former star and five-time World Series champion said on FOX.

The Yankees were the best road team in baseball this year

Some fans might think that makes no sense. After all, playing at home is something that nearly every professional athlete prefers. However, if we go to the numbers, Jeter actually has a point. The Yankees were, with some difference, the best road team in MLB with a 50-31 record. No one else had 50 wins while playing away from home.

That record is also better than their 44-37 home one. It’s odd, it’s rare, but it happened — the Yankees, at least in 2024 and in the regular season, were a better team on the road. Whether it has to do with getting away from the “bright lights” remains to be seen and is impossible to prove, but it’s a reality.

Despite winning Game 1 at home, it wasn’t the smoothest game for the Yankees on Saturday, and it was more of the same on Monday — missed opportunities on offense and inconsistent starting pitching. Maybe playing on the road can help this team get back on track.