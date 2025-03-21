Yankees’ star infielder could smash 30 homers and steal 40 bases

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

When the Yankees swung a trade for Jazz Chisholm Jr. last summer, they knew they were getting a flashy player capable of energizing a lineup. What they might not have fully realized is that they had just added a player on the verge of something special.

In just 46 games with New York, Chisholm immediately turned up the volume offensively. After looking somewhat pedestrian in Miami, he quickly found his stride in the Bronx, hitting .273 with a .500 slugging percentage. It wasn’t just a minor improvement; Jazz’s production leapt forward dramatically, leaving his Marlins performance in the dust.

If last season was a preview, 2025 could be Chisholm’s coming-out party—a year where he vaults into the rare territory of baseball’s true elite.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A Shot at History: 30 Homers, 40 Steals?

Chisholm isn’t just a dynamic bat. He’s a blur on the bases, stealing 40 bags last season across 147 games. If he replicates that, and manages to boost his power just a tick above projections, the Yankees could have their first legitimate 30-homer, 40-steal threat in recent memory.

Steamer projections have Chisholm pegged around 26 home runs, but his impressive power metrics in a Yankees uniform suggest there might be even more in the tank. He’s already flexing that muscle this spring, blasting three homers, including a memorable five-RBI performance against the Orioles on Thursday.

The ceiling is sky-high for Jazz. The question isn’t whether he has the talent—it’s whether he can keep himself on the field long enough to put up those numbers.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Whiffs and Walks: A Balancing Act

Of course, with great power often comes great swings—and plenty of misses. Jazz’s main weakness is his tendency to chase pitches and swing through them. Last season, he ranked in just the 22nd percentile in whiff rate, meaning pitchers could exploit his aggressive approach.

But here’s the catch: when Jazz connects, he does damage. His batted-ball profile is filled with high exit velocities, loud contact, and a knack for getting under pitches, sending them flying over fences rather than into the gloves of waiting defenders.

It’s the classic trade-off every team makes with powerful hitters—accepting some strikeouts for the game-changing swings they bring. If Jazz tightens up his plate discipline even slightly, the payoff could be huge.

Finding the Perfect Spot in the Lineup

Manager Aaron Boone has an interesting puzzle to solve: Where exactly does Chisholm fit best in the Yankees’ stacked lineup?

Batting him leadoff would be tempting—he’d likely see more pitches in the zone and get extra opportunities to run wild on the bases. But the power and RBI potential he offers might make him an ideal cleanup or fifth hitter, using his bat to break open games.

The Yankees have two full seasons to explore the full extent of Chisholm’s talent before he hits free agency in 2027. Until then, they’ll gladly embrace the electricity he brings—speed, power, and a swagger perfectly suited for the bright lights of Yankee Stadium.