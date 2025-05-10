Yankees’ star in the making discusses ‘special’ night

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Every now and then, a performance comes along that grabs your heart and doesn’t let go. Friday night was one of those.

Under the lights at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, something electric happened—something you might tell your grandkids about. The New York Yankees didn’t just win. They announced something to the baseball world.

And at the center of that announcement? A 22-year-old with the nickname “The Martian” and the swing of a seasoned star.

Jasson Dominguez: The promise we’ve been waiting for

Jasson Dominguez wasn’t supposed to be this good this soon—or so some critics had started to believe.

For years, scouts raved about his otherworldly talent, his five-tool profile, his ability to switch-hit with power. But injuries and inconsistency clouded his trajectory.

On Friday, all of that faded into the background. Like the sudden silence after a storm, Dominguez brought clarity with his bat.

Three home runs, one unforgettable night

In a game filled with standout moments, Dominguez stole every headline. He blasted not one, not two, but three home runs.

And these weren’t wall-scrapers—they were moonshots. One from the right side, two from the left. Each one seemed to echo louder than the last.

One of them was his first-ever grand slam, a towering blast that brought everyone in the stadium to their feet. Seven RBI in total.

It wasn’t just his best professional game—it was a glimpse into what the future might hold.

Will Warren shines, but Dominguez eclipses all

Right-hander Will Warren deserves his flowers too. He pitched into the eighth, allowing just one run in a commanding outing.

It was, by all accounts, his finest performance of the season. Calm, sharp, and unshakable on the mound.

But somehow, he wasn’t the story. That’s how loud Dominguez’s bat was on this night. That’s how rare these moments are.

“Tonight was special”: A humble star in the making

After the game, Dominguez spoke with reporters. His words were humble, but his joy was contagious.

“Tonight was special,” he said. “I get a homer from the right side, my first grand slam, my first three-homer game.”

He even admitted he didn’t see it coming, saying BP felt good, but not extraordinary. That honesty made it all the more magical.

Dominguez: "Tonight was special. I get a homer from the right side, my first grand slam, my first three-homer game. Today was a really special night that I will remember."

He said he felt "good" during BP but “I didn’t feel like I was going to have a day like this, to be honest." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) May 10, 2025

Because if this is what he looks like on an ordinary night—what happens when he feels locked in?

Baseball’s version of a supernova

In space, a supernova is an explosion so bright it can outshine an entire galaxy for a brief time.

Jasson Dominguez, on Friday, was baseball’s version of that—a burst of brilliance that reminded everyone just how much power he holds.

For a Yankees team in transition, this wasn’t just a win. It was a hope reborn.

A kid with a million expectations and a mountain of doubt just made the game look easy.

The journey back from injury, and a look forward

Dominguez’s path hasn’t been smooth. In 2023, an injury sidelined him just as he began to break through, and he had to miss a big portion of 2024 as well.

Setbacks like that can derail young careers. But instead of fading, he fought. He waited. He worked.

Now, he looks stronger, smarter, more patient at the plate—and absolutely ready for the spotlight.

