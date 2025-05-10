Yankees’ rotation battle just got interesting — young starter just put up a masterclass

Every team has that one pitcher who feels like a coin flip—some nights he dazzles, others he implodes. For the Yankees, that pitcher is Will Warren.

But on Friday night in the Bronx, Warren flipped the coin and it landed exactly where the Yankees hoped it would.

A rocky start turned promising opportunity

The Yankees didn’t demote Will Warren when they sent Carlos Carrasco to Triple-A this week, even though the metrics weren’t kind.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Warren had allowed the highest average exit velocity in baseball, sitting at 93.7 mph. He wasn’t generating enough chases or soft contact, and batters were barreling him at a 54.3% clip.

For most pitchers, those numbers would earn a ticket out of the rotation. But Warren has something working for him: upside.

A brilliant performance when it mattered most

Warren delivered his best performance of the season on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, a team that’s far from elite but still dangerous.

He tossed 7.1 innings, gave up just four hits and one earned run, and struck out seven batters on only 87 pitches.

This wasn’t a fluke outing built on defensive help—it was dominance fueled by good sequencing and command.

Warren leaned on his four-seam fastball, sinker, and sweeper, keeping Oakland hitters off balance and limiting hard contact.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Limiting the long ball was key to success

One of the most impressive parts of Warren’s outing was the near-total suppression of fly balls—he allowed just one all game.

When a pitcher with high exit velocity issues starts inducing grounders and keeping the ball out of the air, it’s a strong sign of growth.

Warren’s sinker and fastball command helped him live on the inner edge, forcing weak contact and limiting power opportunities.

It’s the exact type of outing that validates the Yankees’ decision to stick with him instead of defaulting back to Carrasco.

Learning through the fire

Warren’s 4.58 ERA over 35.1 innings doesn’t jump off the page, but context matters—this is his first full year in the rotation.

The Yankees want him to learn in real time, knowing the long-term payoff could be far greater than the short-term bumps.

Warren has a solid strikeout rate, creates whiffs, and is generating ground balls at a healthy clip. Now it’s just about building consistency.

Friday’s start showed that when he’s in rhythm, he has the tools to go deep into games without relying on constant strikeouts or luck.

Why the Yankees are being patient

There’s a quality starter buried inside Warren, and the Yankees are betting on repetition and game action to bring it out.

With Gerrit Cole still sidelined and the team needing reliable innings, they’ve chosen to ride with development over short-term safety.

The Yankees may revisit the idea of calling up another arm or making a trade in the coming months, but for now, Warren has earned another shot.

One night doesn’t erase his vulnerabilities, but it does remind the organization—and the fans—why he’s still here.

