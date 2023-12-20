Yankees SS Anthony Volpe takes home pre-arbitration bonus for 2023 season

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Volpe shone for the New York Yankees in what was a dark and gloomy 2023 campaign for the franchise and recently added to his bank account with an incentive for his play.

Yankees: Volpe Cashes Out on Gold Glove Winning Campaign

The reigning 2023 Gold Glove award winner took home a pre-arbitration bonus for his efforts this past season, as Matthew Postins of Fan Nation reported:

“Volpe took home a $246,549 bonus, which was the lowest of the bonuses handed out on Monday,” Postins said. “Payments from a $50 million pool went to 101 players who didn’t have the service time for salary arbitration for 2022, which was two years, 228 days.”

Volpe became the first Yankees rookie to win the Gold Glove award and the first shortstop to do so in pinstripes since Derek Jeter in 2010.

He earned the prestigious honor after starting in 150 games and posting a .970 fielding percentage behind 187 putouts and 63 double plays turned. Volpe was a model of consistency for the Yankees and one of the few players who found a way to stay on the field for the bulk of the season.

Yankees Banking on Volpe to Deliver Stellar Defense, Grow on Offense Next Season and Beyond

Though his bonus is the smallest of the bunch, Volpe still gets to take home a cut that is roughly 34 percent of the one-year, $720,000 annual salary he earned for 2023.

Volpe will continue to see the league minimum with two years left of arbitration. He’ll have plenty of opportunities to continue building on a strong start to his career at shortstop in 2024 and onward as the Yankees look to bounce back and contend with a new look roster.