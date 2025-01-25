Yankees spent $218 million on a shiny new playoff weapon

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Yankees made a bold statement after losing Juan Soto this offseason by signing Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, bringing one of the league’s top run-prevention pitchers to the Bronx.

The 31-year-old left-hander is expected to be a postseason difference-maker, forming a dynamic one-two punch with Gerrit Cole. Fried, fresh off a dominant season with the Atlanta Braves, posted a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings, proving he’s one of the most efficient starters in baseball. His ability to keep runs off the board makes him a prized asset for a Yankees team laser-focused on October success.

Elite Pitching Meets Precision Defense

Fried’s pitching style thrives on limiting hard contact and generating ground balls, which emphasizes the need for strong infield defense.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ranking in the 96th percentile in ground ball rate, Fried leans heavily on his fielders to convert batted balls into outs. His curveball is his crown jewel, holding opposing batters to a .154 average, while his fastball, though more hittable at .266, limits power with just a .360 slugging percentage.

Fried’s pinpoint ability to induce weak contact, ranking in the 89th percentile in barrel rate and 81st in hard-hit rate, underlines the importance of reinforcing the Yankees’ infield. General manager Brian Cashman has been patient in his search for another infielder, knowing that a weak link at second or third base could undermine Fried’s effectiveness.

The Rodón Factor

Adding Fried not only elevates the rotation but also mitigates the volatility of Carlos Rodón, who struggled with consistency last season. Fried’s steadiness offers a safety net, providing the Yankees with two high-upside lefty arms that balance out a rotation headlined by Cole. The move positions the Yankees as one of the most dangerous teams heading into the 2025 season, with a rotation capable of locking down even the league’s most potent offenses.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Built for Tight Games

Fried’s style helps the Yankees win tight, low-scoring games. His ability to keep traffic off the bases, with a 58.8% ground ball rate and 72.5% left-on-base rate, combined with Cole’s dominance, gives New York the foundation to outlast any opponent in a postseason series. Fried’s four-pitch mix—featuring a lethal curveball, a reliable fastball, a sinker, and a changeup—makes him unpredictable and versatile, traits that will undoubtedly come in handy during high-stakes situations.

Fried isn’t just a signing; he’s a statement. The Yankees now boast a rotation designed to handle the grind of October baseball, and with Fried leading the charge alongside Cole, they’ve put themselves in position to make a serious championship run.