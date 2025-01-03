Yankees’ slugging infield prospect could transform in 2025

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees made a splash this offseason by signing Paul Goldschmidt, the former MVP-winning first baseman, and his impact could extend beyond his on-field contributions. Goldschmidt’s veteran presence provides a unique opportunity for players like Ben Rice to grow and develop under his guidance.

Rice, a left-handed hitter, could platoon with Goldschmidt at first base in 2025, creating a balance between a proven star and a young player with untapped potential.

When asked about mentoring younger players, including Rice, Goldschmidt was enthusiastic about the role he could play. “I’ll do whatever I can to help guys…whether it’s him or any other player,” Goldschmidt said Thursday, showcasing his willingness to be a leader in the clubhouse.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Ben Rice’s 2024 Campaign Showed Potential

Rice got his first taste of the majors in 2024, playing 50 games and slashing .171/.264/.349 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. His 27% strikeout rate highlighted his struggles with consistency at the plate, but his 11.2% walk rate demonstrated an advanced approach that could be refined further.

Rice started his MLB career red hot but eventually cooled off, finishing with a 73 wRC+. Despite the downturn, his power potential was evident, and his bat profiles perfectly for Yankee Stadium’s dimensions.

Defensively, Rice showed flashes of competence at first base, logging 349 innings with two errors, a .993 fielding percentage, -1 defensive run saved, and zero outs above average. While his defense remains a work in progress, Rice’s athleticism and effort make him an underrated asset in the field.

If Rice can improve his plate discipline and develop a more consistent offensive approach, he has the potential to become a long-term solution at first base for the Yankees.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Goldschmidt’s Role as a Mentor

Goldschmidt’s presence provides a unique learning opportunity for Rice. As a right-handed hitter, Goldschmidt complements Rice in a potential platoon scenario, but his value as a mentor could be even more significant. Goldschmidt has built his career on a foundation of discipline, preparation, and a deep understanding of the game.

In 2024, Goldschmidt hit .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. While his offensive production has declined compared to his peak years, he remains a reliable hitter and a strong defensive first baseman. His leadership and experience make him an ideal guide for a player like Rice, who is looking to take the next step in his career.

Goldschmidt’s ability to help Rice refine his approach at the plate and improve defensively could accelerate Rice’s development and position him as a key contributor for the Yankees moving forward.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Potential for a Long-Term Solution

Rice’s combination of power and potential athleticism gives the Yankees reason to believe he could evolve into their long-term first baseman. However, for that to happen, he will need to address the inconsistencies that plagued his 2024 season and establish himself as a more disciplined hitter.

Having Goldschmidt in the clubhouse as a mentor gives Rice a significant advantage. The guidance of a veteran with Goldschmidt’s pedigree could help Rice learn how to prepare, adjust, and perform at a high level. If Rice can absorb those lessons and take advantage of his natural tools, the Yankees may have their first baseman of the future.