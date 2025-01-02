Yankees’ MVP-winner open to mentoring young infielder with upside

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ offseason addition of Paul Goldschmidt is not only a boost to their lineup but also to the development of their younger players. Known for his professionalism and leadership, Goldschmidt has already expressed a willingness to guide teammates, including Ben Rice, who could be in line for a role as part of a first-base platoon.

“I’ll do whatever I can to help guys…whether it’s him or any other player,” Goldschmidt said when asked about mentoring younger talent on the roster on Thursday afternoon. His attitude and experience could make a significant impact on a team with several players still finding their footing at the major league level.

The Potential of Ben Rice

Ben Rice, a left-handed hitter with intriguing offensive metrics, is a rising prospect in the Yankees’ system. While Rice has shown flashes of promise, he still lacks the experience to be a consistent everyday player. In 2024, Rice posted solid underlying numbers regarding his power, demonstrating intriguing plate discipline and slugging potential. His left-handed bat complements Goldschmidt’s right-handed swing, making the two a natural pairing in a potential platoon situation at first base.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Rice’s raw tools suggest he could be a productive major leaguer, but having a veteran presence like Goldschmidt in the clubhouse could accelerate his development. Goldschmidt’s ability to provide advice on hitting approaches, defensive positioning, and the mental aspects of the game offers Rice a rare opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business.

Goldschmidt’s Experience Adds Value

As a former MVP, Goldschmidt brings a wealth of knowledge to the Yankees. His disciplined approach at the plate and consistency over the years have made him one of the most respected players in baseball. Even in his age-37 season, Goldschmidt remains a valuable asset, both offensively and defensively.

In 2024, Goldschmidt hit .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs for the St. Louis Cardinals. While these numbers reflect some decline from his peak years, they still represent an upgrade for the Yankees at first base. More importantly, Goldschmidt’s leadership and mentorship could have an immeasurable impact on younger players like Rice, who stand to benefit from his presence both on and off the field.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

A Balanced Approach at First Base

A platoon between Goldschmidt and Rice could provide the Yankees with a balanced approach at first base. Goldschmidt’s experience and ability to hit left-handed pitching, combined with Rice’s upside and success against right-handers, would allow the Yankees to optimize their production at the position.

This arrangement also gives Rice the opportunity to ease into a major league role without the pressure of carrying the load himself. Meanwhile, Goldschmidt’s guidance ensures that Rice continues to refine his skills and prepares to take on a larger role in the future.

Building for the Present and the Future

Goldschmidt’s willingness to mentor Rice and other young players underscores his value beyond his on-field contributions. By helping to groom the next generation of talent, Goldschmidt is not only enhancing the Yankees’ immediate prospects but also contributing to their long-term success.