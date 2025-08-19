Yankees slugger will return to right field on Tuesday, then sit on Wednesday ahead of Red Sox series

The New York Yankees find themselves juggling superstars again, with Giancarlo Stanton fighting injuries and fatigue and Aaron Judge nursing a flexor strain in his right elbow.

Both sluggers are crucial to the Yankees’ hopes, yet the team is stuck balancing power production with fragile health and limited flexibility.

Judge’s strain has forced him into designated hitting duties, leaving Aaron Boone with little choice but to push Stanton into right field.

That move is easier said than done, given Stanton is dealing with torn elbow ligaments in both arms, limiting his throwing ability significantly.

Since starting in right field last Wednesday, Stanton has logged just one at-bat, a pinch-hit appearance during Sunday’s contest at Busch Stadium.

He sat out Friday and Saturday for undisclosed reasons, likely connected to his ongoing health issues, which remain a constant question mark, or load management.

Boone hinted Tuesday morning that Stanton would once again patrol right field, laying out a careful roadmap for the week ahead.

Talkin’ Yanks reported Boone’s words directly: Stanton will start in Tampa tonight, then rest Wednesday night ahead of the Boston series.

The Yankees’ impossible elbow dilemma

Between Stanton and Judge, the Yankees essentially have one healthy throwing elbow—Judge’s left—which makes outfield defense a complicated puzzle.

Hitting isn’t the concern; both stars can still launch baseballs into the night sky. It’s the throws that truly scare Boone.

Risk management has become the name of the game, with the Yankees weighing defensive liabilities against offensive thunder nearly every night.

It feels like keeping fine china on display: you want to enjoy its beauty, but one wrong move could shatter everything.

The offense clearly benefits from having both Stanton and Judge in the lineup, but the designated hitter spot only fits one player.

That harsh reality has forced Boone’s hand, requiring Stanton to play the outfield more than the team ever wanted this season.

Strategic planning before the Red Sox showdown

Stanton has quietly delivered at the plate, belting 12 home runs with a 162 wRC+ in limited time, despite all his physical limitations.

The Yankees’ plan is clear: start him in right tonight against the Rays, rest him Wednesday, then prepare for Boston’s arrival.

The upcoming four-game series with the Red Sox carries massive postseason implications, making every lineup decision more consequential than usual.

Boone probably doesn’t expect Stanton to handle all four games (unless Judge is finally ready to return to the field), but three appearances against Boston would feel like a meaningful victory.

The Yankees are essentially playing a week-to-week survival game, navigating injuries while trying to maintain an edge in the division race.

Stanton, for all the setbacks, remains central to that mission—his bat still a weapon few teams can afford to overlook.

Why Stanton still matters for October

For all the focus on Judge, it’s easy to forget how much Stanton’s October pedigree still resonates in the Bronx.

His track record in the postseason includes some of his most iconic Yankee moments, with clutch home runs lifting the team in multiple years.

That history is why Boone and the front office remain committed to squeezing every ounce of production from him this summer.

Even a limited version of Stanton changes how opposing pitchers attack the lineup, forcing managers to think twice about matchups.

The Yankees know his bat alone can tilt a series, which makes finding ways to keep him upright a season-long priority.

It’s not about having Stanton perfect—it’s about having him present when the games matter most under October lights.

