The Yankees have completely changed their starting catcher

The New York Yankees entered the season counting on Austin Wells to provide stability and offense behind the plate.

Instead, his struggles have left the door wide open for 26-year-old Ben Rice, whose bat has changed everything overnight.

Austin Wells can’t find consistency at the plate

Wells’ slash line of .206/.263/.405 with a .668 OPS underscores how far his offensive impact has fallen this year.

Once touted for his blend of plate discipline and power, both traits have slipped badly, leaving him nearly league average.

Even his power, previously a strength, is now barely cracking league-average levels while strikeouts pile up in critical situations.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wells’ defensive value keeps him relevant

Defensively, Wells still earns high marks as a framer and game manager, giving pitchers confidence when games get tight.

But his offensive decline has made him more of a “closer-style” catcher, trusted late but rarely through full games.

For a Yankees team built to win now, that’s not enough — especially when offensive holes remain elsewhere in the order.

Ben Rice provides the spark

Rice has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, producing a .239/.334/.469 slash line with 18 homers in 104 games.

His 124 wRC+ places him 24 percent above league average, instantly making him one of the Yankees’ most reliable bats.

What separates Rice is his patience at the plate, posting a 10.4% walk rate while maintaining a manageable strikeout rate.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Advanced metrics highlight true upside

Statcast metrics reveal Rice among the league’s hardest hitters, regularly posting exit velocities that rank with top-tier sluggers.

It’s no surprise the Yankees can’t keep his bat out of the lineup, even with defensive limitations in play.

Like a slugger who thrives despite imperfect fielding, Rice brings value that outweighs his shortcomings — offense too potent to ignore.

Defensive growth offers reassurance

Rice isn’t a defensive liability either, showing progress with his framing, already notching a positive catcher framing run this season.

That development allows the Yankees to deploy him confidently, even if Wells remains the more refined glove behind the plate.

Rice’s growth in this area signals he may not just be a stopgap solution but a long-term presence in New York.

Yankees’ catching picture has shifted

The catcher position was expected to be Wells’ domain, but Rice has shifted the narrative with relentless offensive production.

He’s forced himself into everyday consideration, while Wells settles into a backup role that seemed unthinkable entering the season.

For the Yankees, Rice represents both a solution and a surprise, delivering production the team badly needed from within.