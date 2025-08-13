Yankees’ slugger has risen from the dead to save the offense

The New York Yankees dismantled the Minnesota Twins 9–1 on Tuesday, and Giancarlo Stanton was once again at the center of it.

The veteran slugger crushed a 447-foot home run to center and drove in three runs in a dominant offensive showing.

Elite production since returning from injury

After battling elbow injuries, Stanton has returned looking as dangerous as ever in the batter’s box this season.

Through just 42 games, he’s hitting .300/.376/.586 with 12 home runs and a stellar .962 OPS against top competition.

His 164 wRC+ is currently the best mark of his career, placing him 64% above the league-average hitter in production.

Stanton is not just mashing homers — he’s also reaching base consistently and driving in runs when the Yankees need it.

The power metrics remain among baseball’s best

Despite turning 35 and battling upper and lower-body limitations, Stanton still ranks as one of the league’s premier power threats.

His contact quality remains elite, and when he connects, the ball travels with an authority few hitters can replicate.

Even more impressive is his improved plate discipline, with just a 25.2% chase rate — well above league average.

Though strikeouts are still part of his game, his damage on contact offsets those empty swings with game-changing results.

Adjusting to keep his bat in the lineup

With the Yankees’ offense sputtering in recent weeks, Stanton has been a stabilizing force in the heart of the order.

Manager Aaron Boone has even used him in the outfield at times just to ensure his bat stays in the lineup daily.

That role is likely temporary, as Aaron Judge is expected to return during the team’s upcoming road trip this week.

Once Judge is back, Stanton will slot in as the full-time designated hitter, maximizing his value while reducing injury risk.

Why Stanton’s approach has evolved

In past years, Stanton’s success relied heavily on raw power, but now he’s pairing it with better swing decisions.

By chasing fewer pitches out of the zone, he’s putting himself in more advantageous counts and punishing mistakes.

This shift has allowed him to sustain production despite diminished speed and mobility compared to his prime seasons.

It’s a reminder that elite hitters can adapt their approach to maintain value deep into their careers.

What it means for the Yankees moving forward

If Stanton maintains this level of production, the Yankees will have a legitimate one-two punch once Judge returns.

That combination could stabilize an offense that has been searching for consistency throughout the middle portion of the season.

For now, Stanton is proving that even in his mid-30s, he remains a fearsome presence every time he steps to the plate.