The Yankees quietly made a big change at catcher

It felt inevitable that the New York Yankees would reevaluate their catching situation before the stretch run of the season.

Now, Ben Rice appears to be the clear choice, earning his second straight start behind the plate on Tuesday night.

Rice’s offensive profile is hard to ignore

In what is essentially his rookie season, Rice has already shown the kind of bat the Yankees desperately need.

He ranks in the 94th percentile or better in barrel rate, average exit velocity, and hard-hit rate across the league.

Rice has posted a .232/.327/.459 slash line with 17 home runs, giving him one of the top power bats on the roster.

Even more encouraging, his plate discipline metrics like whiff rate and chase rate are above league average; great for a young hitter.

Why Rice fits the Yankees’ immediate needs

The Yankees have been searching for a way to balance their lineup and reduce prolonged scoring droughts this year.

Rice’s consistent ability to drive the ball with authority gives them an impact bat in the lower half of the order.

His defense behind the plate has been steady enough to keep him in the lineup without becoming a liability for the staff.

For a team fighting for playoff positioning, that combination is far too valuable to let sit on the bench.

Austin Wells’ struggles are creating the opening

While Rice is producing, Austin Wells has endured a season-long battle with inconsistency and prolonged slumps at the plate.

Across 308 at-bats, Wells is hitting .208/.267/.412 with 15 home runs, numbers that undercut his expected offensive value entirely.

Since the All-Star break, he’s hitting just .118 with one home run and an OPS of .375 over 51 at-bats.

A 1 wRC+ in that span essentially makes him a non-factor offensively, an impossible pill for the Yankees to swallow right now.

The decision isn’t just about numbers

Ben Rice isn’t just outperforming Wells — he’s bringing energy and impact at a position that’s been an offensive dead zone.

When a rookie can produce barrels and hard contact at an elite clip, it changes how opposing pitchers approach the lineup.

This is especially true in October, when one swing from the bottom of the order can flip an entire playoff game.

Rice’s emergence could also push the Yankees to explore more creative ways to deploy him moving forward.

Looking ahead at Rice’s role

If Rice’s defense continues to trend upward, the Yankees may keep him behind the plate as a long-term starter.

However, a full-time move to first base next season could allow him to focus more exclusively on his offensive production.

That shift would give Wells an opportunity to reclaim his role and rediscover the offensive promise he showed in the minors.

For now, Rice is giving the Yankees exactly what they’ve been missing — a reliable bat where it’s been hardest to find.