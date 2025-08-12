Yankees manager reveals when Aaron Judge could return to right field

The New York Yankees have been holding their breath ever since Aaron Judge stepped back onto the field on August 5.

His return from a flexor strain in his right elbow brought hope, but it also came with serious limitations.

Instead of roaming his familiar right-field territory, the two-time AL MVP has been locked into designated hitter duties.

The reason is simple: the injury still carries enough risk that even one throw could set his recovery back weeks.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Boone forced to juggle lineup for sluggers’ sake

With Judge taking up the DH role full-time, Aaron Boone has been forced into a tricky juggling act with his lineup.

To keep Giancarlo Stanton’s bat in the order, Boone has relied on him to play in the outfield far more than planned.

That’s not ideal when you remember Stanton is currently playing through ligament tears in both of his elbows.

It’s a risk the Yankees have been willing to take because sitting Stanton would strip the lineup of its firepower.

Removing either of these hitters would be like taking the engine out of a sports car — performance would collapse.

Boone offers a possible timetable for Judge’s return to right field

Before Tuesday’s game, Boone gave Yankees fans a reason to be cautiously optimistic about their captain’s defensive return.

Speaking to reporters, Boone suggested Judge might be back in right field as soon as this weekend against the Cardinals.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner reported Boone’s comment on X, making it the first clear hint of a timetable.

Aaron Boone said it’s possible Aaron Judge could return to the outfield as soon as this weekend against St. Louis. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 12, 2025

That’s not a guarantee, but it’s enough to suggest the Yankees believe his elbow is trending toward game-ready.

Why Judge’s defense matters for New York

Judge in right field would allow Stanton to slide back into the DH role, protecting his already fragile elbows.

It also gives Boone flexibility in building lineups without sacrificing power for defense — a rare balance in today’s game.

The numbers speak for themselves: Stanton owns a 150 wRC+ with 11 homers in limited action this year.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Judge, meanwhile, has been on another planet statistically with 37 home runs and a jaw-dropping 199 wRC+, even if he hasn’t really done much since returning from the injured list.

Defensively, Judge’s size, reach, and instincts add value beyond the stat sheet, keeping runners in check and closing gaps.

St. Louis series could mark the turning point

The Yankees’ upcoming trip to St. Louis from Friday through Sunday could mark the end of this awkward roster shuffle.

If Boone’s prediction holds true, Judge’s return to right field could stabilize the lineup both offensively and defensively.

The Yankees could deploy a deeper bench and improve late-game substitution options.

It’s not just about getting a player back in position — it’s about restoring the rhythm the team thrives on.

Like a band reuniting with its lead guitarist, the Yankees’ performance could immediately feel sharper and more complete.

That right-field return might also give the team a much-needed emotional boost heading into the season’s final stretch.

In a tight playoff race, those small lifts often become the difference between clinching a spot and watching from home.

