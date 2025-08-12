Yankees sign veteran catcher with organizational depth in mind

The New York Yankees have traded away many catchers in the last few months. Agustin Ramirez went to the Miami Marlins in the Jazz Chisholm Jr. deal, then Jose Trevino was flipped to Cincinnati to get Fernando Cruz in the offseason.

A few days ago, it was Rafael Flores going to Pittsburgh to get David Bednar, and so on. Yet the Yankees have a catching problem because their starter, Austin Wells, has regressed considerably in comparison to his 2024 campaign.

Wells, their presumed long-term starter, is experiencing a serious sophomore slump. After finishing third in last year’s AL Rookie of the Year voting, expectations were high.

Instead, he’s hitting just .208/.267/.412 with a .679 OPS, showing particular weakness against breaking and offspeed pitches.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Wells’ slump forces Yankees to adapt

Wells’ bat, once a bright spot, has cooled considerably, forcing manager Aaron Boone to search for answers. Ben Rice has been stepping in more often, bringing a better contact profile and stronger situational hitting.

However, Rice doesn’t match Wells defensively, creating a constant tug-of-war between run prevention and run production.

The Yankees recently recalled J.C. Escarra from Triple-A, adding another layer to the catching mix. Escarra offers solid defensive work and serviceable offense, but his call-up left a vacancy in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

With minor league catching depth already thin, the front office had to act quickly.

Veteran presence returns to the fold

That urgency led to a familiar name rejoining the organization.

“The Yankees have signed catcher Rob Brantly to a Minor League contract, assigning him to the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders,” reported Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The Yankees have signed catcher Rob Brantly to a Minor League contract, assigning him to @swbrailriders. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) August 12, 2025

Brantly previously wore pinstripes in 2021 and 2022, making this a reunion with a team that values his steadiness.

The 36-year-old veteran was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins last month. Rather than remain in their minor league system, he chose free agency and waited for the right opportunity.

For Brantly, returning to the Yankees offers both familiarity and the potential to contribute if called upon.

More than just organizational depth

Brantly’s major league playing time has been minimal in recent years, totaling just 15 games since 2019. But experience is its own currency, and Brantly has plenty of it.

He’s known for his game-calling skills and calm demeanor.

While he’s not a standout framer, Brantly understands the mental side of catching better than most.

If injuries or struggles continue to hit the Yankees’ roster, his readiness could quietly become a significant factor, even if the Yanks would probably prefer to have him helping the young arms in Triple-A.

It’s the kind of move that doesn’t grab headlines but is necessary for organizational depth purposes.

Yankees still searching for long-term stability

For now, Brantly’s role will be to help the Triple-A staff in whatever role he is given and mentor younger players. Rice and Escarra will share duties in the majors while the Yankees try to jumpstart Wells’ bat.

This juggling act will continue until someone firmly claims the starting role.

The Yankees’ catching situation resembles a jigsaw puzzle where one stubborn piece refuses to fit.

