Yankees’ young pitcher has evolved — and become a real weapon

The New York Yankees picked up a 6–2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday behind a composed performance from Will Warren.

Warren worked 6.2 innings, surrendering only two solo home runs while keeping the rest of Minnesota’s offense under wraps.

Providing rare length for a taxed bullpen

In recent weeks, Yankees starters have struggled to consistently work deep into games, putting added strain on the bullpen.

Warren became one of the few pitchers to surpass six innings lately, giving the relievers a badly needed breather.

Luke Weaver and David Bedard handled the final frames with ease, closing out what was one of the more complete wins.

This kind of outing is exactly what the Yankees need from the back end of their rotation in the playoff race.

Warren’s profile as a growing rotation asset

Through 122.1 innings this season, Warren holds a 4.34 ERA with an encouraging 10.30 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

His 44.4% ground ball rate helps limit extra-base damage, especially in hitter-friendly parks that can punish fly-ball pitchers.

The 26-year-old’s four-seam fastball has been his most effective weapon, holding hitters to a .188 average and .330 slugging.

It averages just 93.2 mph, but late movement and strong command at the top of the zone make it highly effective.

Secondary pitches could unlock another level

While Warren’s fastball has carried him, the next step will be refining his sweeper and changeup for more consistent results.

Both pitches show flashes, but neither has reached the point where he can lean on them in high-leverage situations consistently.

If those offerings develop into true above-average options, his efficiency and strikeout totals could take a noticeable leap forward.

The Yankees’ pitching staff has lacked dependable depth, making Warren’s continued improvement a critical development for October contention.

Post-All-Star break surge building momentum

Since the All-Star break, Warren has posted a 3.33 ERA across five outings, signaling a steady upward trend in performance.

That stretch reflects better pitch sequencing, improved location, and a willingness to challenge hitters rather than pitching too cautiously.

The Yankees need more than just flashes from their rotation — they need starters who can deliver quality innings consistently.

If Warren sustains this form, he could transition from “back-end option” to a legitimate middle-rotation presence moving forward.

A dependable piece at the right time

The Yankees have relied heavily on their offense this season, but pitching depth may determine how far they can advance.

With Warren finding his rhythm, they now have a young arm capable of balancing the workload and stabilizing the rotation.

For a team eyeing the postseason, his growth couldn’t be arriving at a better time.