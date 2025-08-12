Yankees 9, Twins 1: Good news and bad news as New York dominates Minnesota again

Nothing sparks the New York Yankees quite like facing the Minnesota Twins, a team they’ve dominated for over two decades.

Since 2002, the Yankees are an incredible 125-44 against Minnesota, postseason included — the kind of lopsided record that feels almost mythical in baseball terms.

Tuesday night was no different, as the Yankees delivered a commanding 9-1 win at Yankee Stadium, fueled by Carlos Rodon’s best start in weeks, a disciplined, relentless offensive attack, and airtight bullpen work from Tim Hill and Yerry De Los Santos.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rodon finally delivers the length Yankees desperately needed

For much of August, the Yankees’ bullpen has been running on fumes, forced into heavy workloads because starters couldn’t even get through six innings.

That strain began to ease on Monday when Will Warren tossed 6.2 strong frames, and Rodon followed with a performance that could only be described as restorative.

After a rocky first inning that saw him escape with only one run allowed, Rodon completely locked in. The left-hander finished with seven innings of one-run ball, surrendering just one hit and two walks while striking out five.

It marked his first time eclipsing six innings since July 11, when he went eight. For a taxed bullpen, his outing felt like finding an oasis after weeks of trudging through the desert.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Patient approach leads to offensive avalanche

If Monday’s Twins hitters looked too eager against Warren, Tuesday’s Twins pitchers seemed far too generous.

Minnesota’s staff handed the Yankees an eye-popping 11 walks, essentially gifting them a series of golden scoring opportunities.

Starter Travis Adams issued four free passes, and reliever Thomas Hatch completely unraveled, walking seven in his relief appearance.

Aaron Judge, ever the steady force at the plate, drew three walks of his own. Ben Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Ryan McMahon each worked two apiece, showcasing the kind of patience and plate discipline that turns tight games into blowouts.

This wasn’t just an offense swinging for the fences — it was an offense waiting out mistakes and pouncing at the right moments.

Power surge keeps Yankees’ nickname alive

Of course, the “Bronx Bombers” didn’t earn their nickname by accident, and Tuesday night proved why. Judge set the tone early, launching his 38th home run in the first inning to tie the game.

Anthony Volpe then delivered the night’s biggest blow, a three-run homer in the second that gave the Yankees a comfortable lead. By the fifth, Giancarlo Stanton had joined the fun with his 12th homer of the season.

Anthony Volpe goes the other way for a 3-run homer! pic.twitter.com/DZGP2tITHd — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2025

Stanton also chipped in with a double and a single, while Paul Goldschmidt added a double of his own.

Chisholm provided a late highlight with a triple, rounding out an extra-base hit parade that kept the Twins’ outfield constantly on the run.

Aggressive baserunning adds another dimension

The Yankees didn’t just rely on walks and home runs — they also put pressure on the Twins defensively. Chisholm swiped two bases, and Judge added one of his own, creating chaos and forcing Minnesota to stay on edge.

It was the kind of multifaceted offensive performance where every element — patience, power, speed — worked in unison.

When a team can draw double-digit walks, hammer multiple homers, and steal bases in the same game, the scoreboard usually tilts heavily in their favor.

Against the Twins, the Yankees’ attack was relentless, a perfect blend of discipline and aggression that left Minnesota searching for answers they never found.

READ MORE: Yankees manager reveals when Aaron Judge could return to right field