Yankees’ shortstop discusses troublesome shoulder injury and future availability

The New York Yankees were rocked Thursday when Aaron Boone revealed Anthony Volpe has a partially torn labrum.

For months, fans wondered why Volpe’s production never matched his talent, and this news reframes that entire narrative completely.

He first felt the injury in May, when a diving attempt caused a painful pop in his left shoulder.

Although initial MRI results brought relief, Boone admitted the injury has flared up several times, most recently just last week.

Each flare-up has disrupted Volpe’s rhythm, making it difficult for him to string together consistent performances at the plate.

His .661 OPS and 81 wRC+ tell us that the lingering shoulder issue may have quietly limited him, although we will never know how much.

Even with 19 home runs, he just hasn’t been consistent.

This revelation explains why his once-fluid mechanics have appeared hesitant at times in all aspects of the game.

For a player once hailed as the Yankees’ sparkplug, this season has felt more like a frustrating stop-and-go ride.

The labrum injury adds critical context to what many assumed was simply growing pains during his third campaign.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Volpe’s Relentless Drive to Contribute

Despite the pain, Volpe remains determined to help, refusing to let his season quietly fade into disappointment.

After Thursday’s win over the Detroit Tigers, he described his recovery as “day-to-day” and sounded hopeful about returning soon.

"I think it's just going to be day-to-day and see how it feels. Tomorrow I'll be able to move around and go through a lot of movements and treatments. I'm excited to see how it responds"



Anthony Volpe on if he'll be available to play tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/eeJQctpjWx — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 12, 2025

He plans to move through baseball activities Friday, hoping his shoulder responds positively.

Volpe’s tone carries both optimism and defiance, as if daring the injury to rob him of this postseason chase.

He emphasized the strong communication between himself, Boone, and the training staff, crediting their trust for keeping him active.

There’s a quiet grit to the way Volpe speaks, showing maturity beyond his years despite his statistical struggles.

He knows the Yankees are dreaming of a World Series run and refuses to simply watch from the bench.

“I just want to be part of that,” he said.

Anthony Volpe on his left shoulder injury: “I feel like I’m in a good spot with it. I feel like from the beginning, the communication and the trust has been really good between me, Boonie and the [athletic] trainers, getting me to a spot where I feel like I can go out there and… — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) September 12, 2025

For a 24-year-old thrust into New York’s unforgiving spotlight, that desire to fight through discomfort says everything about him.

Volpe may not be at full strength, but his competitive fire still burns like it’s opening day again.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A Delicate Decision for the Yankees

Boone now faces a thorny decision: protect Volpe’s future or gamble on his present value down the stretch.

Rushing him back could aggravate the injury and jeopardize the team’s chances.

The Yankees know a compromised Volpe might hurt their chances, yet a fully healthy Volpe could change everything.

Their medical staff must weigh every swing, treating his shoulder like a fragile thread holding hopes together.

Boone hinted they’ll be cautious, picking spots to deploy him without risking long-term damage or regression.

For now, they’re treating him like a prized puzzle piece—one wrong move could scatter the whole picture.

It’s a delicate balance of ambition and patience, and no answer guarantees the outcome they desperately crave.

Every day he sits or plays could tilt their postseason path, making each choice feel razor-thin and monumental.

