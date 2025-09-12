Have the Yankees found their Game 3 starter for the postseason?

Cam Schlittler delivered a brilliant start against the Detroit Tigers, firing six innings of one-run baseball in the Yankees‘ win to avoid a sweep in the Bronx.

The right-hander struck out seven batters and walked just two, displaying an excellent fastball and throwing some solid curveballs and cutters to keep the Tigers off-balance.

It lowered his season ERA to 3.05, and he’s continued to get better as the season has gone on with the command improving and the underlying data suggesting he’s blossoming in the big leagues.

After massive strides in his fastball velocity have elevated the right-hander from a fringe starter to one of the best prospects in the game, Schlittler has grabbed the third spot in their rotation as they roll towards the postseason.

Why the Yankees Should Give Cam Schlittler a Playoff Start

In 11 starts, he posted a 3.05 ERA and 3.73 FIP, which are in the top two for starters on the Yankees’ staff entering play today.

Schlittler has an elite repertoire that allows him to attack the zone aggressively with fastballs, and he has two different heaters he can throw consistently for strikes.

His four-seamer has been his most reliable pitch this season, holding batters to a .202 AVG and .298 SLG%, but the command of his secondary pitches has allowed Cam Schlittler to more effectively miss bats.

In his first five starts, Cam Schlittler had a 91 Location+, specifically struggling to command his cutter (82) and curveball (85) in that timespan.

Batters had a .511 wOBA against his curveball and a .375 wOBA against his cutter, and because he would either miss badly with these pitches or miss over the heart of the plate, Schlittler had to grind through outings.

His 2.14 HR/9 and 10.8% walk rate were indicators of a pitcher who opponents were reading like a book, so the Yankees would have Schlittler ditch a struggling sweeper he lost confidence in to simplify his mix.

Reducing the breaking ball mix to just a cutter and curveball have made locating each pitch easier for Cam Schlittler, who is on a roll as of late:

Cam Schlittler has a 111 Location+ on his curveball and a 125 Location+ on his cutter over his last six starts, as batters now have a .226 wOBA on the curve and a .183 wOBA on the cutter.

With his secondaries sharper than they’ve ever been before, Cam Schlittler is able to put hitters away effectively when he gets ahead with his four-seamer.

He has a 2.01 ERA and 1.99 FIP over that stretch, cutting down the Barrel% of 4.2% over that stretch as well, a key part of his success.

After allowing six home runs in just five starts, Schlittler is on a six-game streak without allowing a home run, and the Yankees have to ride that momentum into October.

I think there are some adjustments the right-hander could make over the winter, but this current version of Cam Schlittler is good-enough to hold his own against quality opponents.