Yankees’ struggling shortstop finally gets a real injury diagnosis

For a fleeting stretch earlier this summer, it seemed the New York Yankees had finally unlocked Anthony Volpe’s bat.

The young shortstop was stringing together confident swings, showing flashes of the dependable hitter many envisioned.

But lately, those glimpses of progress have been swallowed by a slump that’s grown both glaring and concerning for the franchise.

Volpe’s struggles have been especially jarring because they’ve bled into his usually sharp defense, leaving him looking uncharacteristically unsettled.

Every misplayed grounder or awkward throw has felt like a subtle red flag, hinting that something deeper might be wrong.

That suspicion gained weight on Thursday when reports surfaced that Volpe recently received a cortisone shot in his left shoulder.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A hidden injury comes to light

Soon after, Yankees insider Bryan Hoch revealed that manager Aaron Boone disclosed the full story behind Volpe’s downturn.

Boone admitted the shortstop has been playing through a partially torn labrum — an injury far from trivial or cosmetic.

“When the injury was initially MRI’d in May, the Yankees believed it was old and manageable,” Boone explained.

Anthony Volpe has been playing through a partial labrum tear, Aaron Boone said today. When the injury was initially MRI’ed in May, the Yankees believed it was an old injury he could play through. He has reaggravated it a few times this year, most recently this past weekend. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) September 11, 2025

According to Boone, Volpe has aggravated the injury multiple times, with the most recent flare-up coming over the past weekend.

It reframes his season entirely, casting every weak swing in a much harsher light.

Playing through a shoulder injury, especially one involving the labrum, is like trying to paint with a fraying brush.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

How much has the injury affected him?

Volpe’s offensive output currently sits at a career-worst 81 wRC+, a figure that mirrors persistent underperformance at the plate.

He has contributed power and some speed, but consistency seems to elude him, at least to this point.

While it’s tricky to measure precisely how much the shoulder issue has hampered him, it likely isn’t insignificant.

Defensively, his usually smooth movements have stiffened, and his throwing mechanics appear less fluid than earlier this season.

Those subtle changes often betray lingering discomfort, even if players are reluctant to admit how much it’s affecting them.

For now, the Yankees have sidelined Volpe on Wednesday and Thursday, giving Jose Caballero temporary duty at shortstop.

The Yankees face a critical decision

The question now looms: should the Yankees push Volpe through the pain or prioritize his long-term health?

They’ve seen firsthand how dangerous labrum injuries can be, having watched Miguel Andújar’s career derailed after surgery.

A partially torn labrum isn’t just a bruise to grit through; it’s a structural risk that demands careful handling.

If the team pushes him too hard, the damage could deepen and sideline him for much of next season.

On the other hand, shelving him now would leave a glaring hole in an infield already scraping for consistency.

Either choice carries real consequences, and the Yankees can’t afford to mishandle a cornerstone talent like Volpe.

For now, the ball rests squarely in their court — and how they play it could shape their season’s endgame.

